COVID Robs At Least 27 Million of Sense of Smell, Taste

Pulmonary stenosis is a condition that affects how much blood makes its way to the lungs. This is often diagnosed at birth and accounts for 8% of all congenital heart disease. What is pulmonary stenosis in children? This congenital birth defect in the heart happens if, during the first two months of pregnancy, the pulmonary valve doesn’t develop like it needs to. The pulmonary valve is what hooks the right ventricle up to the pulmonary artery. It should have three leaflets, or flaps, that let blood pass to the pulmonary artery from the right ventricle but not the other way around. Pulmonary stenosis makes it difficult for these flaps to open and for blood to move around like it needs to.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO