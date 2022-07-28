COVID Robs At Least 27 Million of Sense of Smell, Taste

www.webmd.com
What Is a Vesicostomy for Children?
A vesicostomy is a surgically created opening from the lower belly to the urinary bladder. It allows urine to drain, preventing the build-up of pressure within the bladder. Improper emptying of the bladder or increasing pressure within it, unfortunately, is dangerous. These complications can cause frequent urinary tract infections that lead to permanent kidney damage.
Protein Drinks Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination Risk
Aug. 1, 2022 – Although often associated with bodybuilders, protein supplement lovers are widespread, with close to half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks and shakes, according to Statista. But a recent recall may cause challenges for protein enthusiasts in the United States. Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall...
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Summer Flu, RSV in July, 'Super Colds?'
Aug. 1, 2022 – Richard Martinello, MD, a professor of medicine and pediatric infectious diseases at Yale University, doesn’t expect to see a child hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the middle of summer. The illness, which can strike infants and older adults especially hard, is known as a “winter virus.”
What Is IPEX Syndrome?
If your infant son develops a rash or diarrhea, you probably wouldn't suspect IPEX syndrome. Less than 300 people in the United States have this rare genetic disease, but for those who do, it can be debilitating and life-threatening. What is IPEX syndrome? This acronym stands for “immune dysregulation, polyendocrinopathy,...
What Is Congenital Hypothyroidism in Children?
When a baby is born with an underactive thyroid, it’s called congenital hypothyroidism. With this condition, the thyroid gland doesn’t make enough thyroid hormones, which can cause health problems. If it’s detected and treated early, congenital hypothyroidism generally does not hinder proper growth and development. If left untreated, it can cause physical and developmental delays and irregular body functions. Some children need to take daily hormones for life, while others will outgrow the disorder.
What Is Pulmonary Stenosis in Children?
Pulmonary stenosis is a condition that affects how much blood makes its way to the lungs. This is often diagnosed at birth and accounts for 8% of all congenital heart disease. What is pulmonary stenosis in children? This congenital birth defect in the heart happens if, during the first two months of pregnancy, the pulmonary valve doesn’t develop like it needs to. The pulmonary valve is what hooks the right ventricle up to the pulmonary artery. It should have three leaflets, or flaps, that let blood pass to the pulmonary artery from the right ventricle but not the other way around. Pulmonary stenosis makes it difficult for these flaps to open and for blood to move around like it needs to.
What Is a Buckle Fracture in Children?
Buckle fractures are a type of bone injury that happen in children. They're incomplete fractures — the bone is not broken all the way through. These fractures result from sudden force or pressure applied to a bone, usually caused by a fall. Buckle fracture treatment differs from regular fractures. A cast or surgery is almost never needed. Buckle fractures are also called impacted fractures or torus fractures.
What Is a Periacetabular Osteotomy?
Hip dysplasia causes your hip to dislocate, causing chronic pain and inflexibility. But there is a treatment option available that prevents major hip replacement. Since its development in the 1980s, periacetabular osteotomy (PAO) surgery has been the preferred treatment option for moderate hip dysplasia. The Hip and Hip Dysplasia. Your...
How I Found Strength in Accepting Help
I have always had a hard time asking for help when it comes to my health. For a very long time, I tried to do everything myself and resisted emotional and physical support. In the past few years, I’ve started to feel more comfortable asking for what I need and not feeling like I have to be so “strong” and “independent.” It’s been incredibly beneficial to my health and my relationships.
‘Love Hormone’ No Help for Troubled Relationships: Study
Aug. 1, 2022 – Nasal sprays that contain the "love hormone" oxytocin have been marketed as a potential cure-all to improve emotional connection with others and even save troubled relationships. But a new study from the United Kingdom suggests otherwise, revealing that oxytocin spray does not make young healthy men more able to recognize emotions.
What Is Supraglottoplasty?
Supraglottoplasty is a procedure usually performed on children to treat laryngomalacia — a condition that obstructs a person’s airway. It may also be performed on adults and is usually regarded as a safe and simple procedure. Here’s what you need to know. What Is a Supraglottoplasty?. Supraglottoplasty...
Evusheld for COVID: Lifesaving and Free, but Still Few Takers
Aug. 1, 2022 – Evusheld, the medication used to prevent COVID-19 infection in patients at high risk, has issues. Namely, supplies of the potentially lifesaving drug outweigh demand. At least 7 million people who are immunocompromised could benefit from it, as could many others who are having cancer treatment,...
Researchers Create Adhesive Ultrasound Device
Aug. 1, 2022 -- Getting an ultrasound could soon become as easy as putting on a Band-Aid®, thanks to recent innovations by a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Researchers have developed a new bioadhesive ultrasound device, or “ultrasound sticker,” that can provide 48 hours’ worth of...
