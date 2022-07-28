Years after approval, traffic light at Forsyth Rd. shopping complex now operational

wgxa.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Macon Mall Memories: construction on new amphitheater continues this week
MACON, Ga. — So many of us have our favorite Macon mall memories. The county hopes a new amphitheater will help create more of them, once it's finished. This week, work will continue to make room for the amphitheater at the mall. Reporter Anthony Montalto said that on Sunday...
wgxa.tv
Fatal wreck blocks Dooly County highway Monday morning
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Motorists in Dooly County can expect delays Monday morning after a fatal wreck. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the wreck happened on Georgia Highway 90 and Main Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, a tractor-trailer hit a pole. A few minutes after that...
41nbc.com
Bridges project in South Bibb opens roads to public
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The project involving 8 bridges in South Macon has reached the point in which traffic has been opened to the public. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the project that began in 2019, near south Bibb County is nearing its end. Wednesday, all 8 bridges opened to traffic.
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Spalding Co. Deputy dead after tree falls on his police car
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County Sheriff deputy was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy Reynolds was east bound on Georgia Highway 16 when a large pine tree fell on his just east of Shoal Creek Road.”. The tree...
wgxa.tv
Thirteen injured in fatal crash in Laurens County
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Thirteen people were injured and an unborn baby was killed following a crash on Highway 19 in Laurens County. On Saturday morning, a Ford van carrying 13 people missed making a turn into a gas station and tried to make a U-turn to go back, failing to yield to a dump truck that was directly behind them, causing the truck to hit the van.
65-year-old man shot in parking lot of Macon Auto Zone
MACON — A 65-year-old Macon man was shot in the parking lot of the Auto Zone at 905 Shurling Drive Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Ernest Wilkes was reported to have been shot while in the parking of the business. He then drove himself to his home, about seven miles away.
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in car in north Macon
MACON, Ga. — A homeless man was found dead inside a car off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon Friday. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified him as Donnie Pierce, age 41. He says Pierce was last seen on Wednesday. A friend had let him sleep in her...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb asks families to recover unclaimed cremated bodies
MACON,GA (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County is asking relatives of 166 people who have been cremated and unclaimed to come forward. People who wish to claim their loved one’s ashes will need do so before September 19, 2022, according to the county. Any cremains unclaimed after that time will be...
wgxa.tv
Bibb county Sheriff's Office back to school giveaway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Summer is ending quickly for many kids and the Bibb county sheriff's office wanted to make sure they head back to the classroom ready. As a part of the Restorative Justice Center, the program gave away 600 bags of assorted school supplies, and for Major Tonnie Williams it's all about the smiles.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Body of deceased man found in car in Macon Kroger parking lot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities responded to a Macon Kroger shopping plaza on Friday after the body of a deceased man was discovered. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the victim, 41-year-old Donnie Pierce, was found in a car. Jones says Pierce was homeless, is from Houston County, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgxa.tv
Local back-to-school drive giveaway to empower the students of tomorrow
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Social Butterfliez Community Club got out Saturday to help students and families prepare for the new school year. This entire school drive was built on donations to help distribute over 200 school supplies. This is the club's way of helping our community in any way they can.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
wgxa.tv
Let's all keep Macon-Bibb beautiful
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful! That's what local Maconites did Saturday for the Beall's Hill neighborhood Saturday. Walking through the streets of the beautiful neighborhood, a group of about six cleaned up trash and debris. Even though the group wasn't the largest, any difference can make an impact. Asha Ellen, Executive Director...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
wgxa.tv
Man drives home after being shot at Auto Zone
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot at an auto parts store on Shurling Drive. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Ernest Wilkes was shot in the parking lot of Auto Zone and then drove himself home, 7 miles away. A 911...
Warner Robins man concerned about railroad safety around new homes near Russell Parkway
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A developer is building a new apartment complex near Robins Air Force Base, but a Warner Robins man is concerned about the safety of the people who'll live there. They are already clearing land for the new apartments off of Russell Parkway and Highway 247.
Bibb deputies investigating man shot on Flewellyn Drive
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot on Flewellyn Drive Thursday evening. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition. No information on what happened or a suspect is available at...
ems1.com
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
Comments / 1