Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August
Andrew Was The First Named Storm In August, 1992. A Quiet July Means Nothing… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s been a relatively quiet hurricane season, but to those enjoying their first year as South Florida residents after moving from other parts of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
HEAT INDEX TO TOP 100 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be extremely hot this weekend across South Florida, with the National Weather Service saying the heat index in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach will hit 100 on Sunday. The forecast is calling for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
wflx.com
Parking meters won't be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Changes are coming to the city of West Palm Beach's downtown parking. The changes will affect parking spots from the Amtrak train station all the way east to Flagler Drive after outcry from the public. Starting Monday, the city is doing away with its 24/7 enforcement. Plus the amount of...
Blown transformer in Pembroke Pines causes power outage
A blown transformer in Pembroke Pines caused a power outage Sunday evening, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. The incident happened near Taft Street and NW 95th Avenue, according to a tweet from the police department. Police officers and firefighters are on the scene to prevent injuries from downed power lines. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by ...
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TWO FIRES BURNING IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH FRIDAY EVENING
NURSING HOME ON FIRE. CAR IN RESIDENTIAL GARAGE ON FIRE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Firefighters are on the scene of two major fires just before 6 p.m. Friday. In Boca Raton, a car is on fire IN a garage at 6142 Petaluma Drive. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Dave’s Hot Chicken to Expand into Palm Beach
Dave's Hot Chicken offers chicken tenders and sliders in seven different heat levels
Eviction dispute: Can landlord shut off Delray Beach renter's water?
A 68-year-old veteran facing eviction had his water turned off by his landlord, according to documents obtained by Contact 5.
UPDATE: Missing Boynton Beach Woman Likely Choosing To Be “Missing”
PSBO Detectives Believe She Is Choosing To Not Call Her Mom… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The woman at the center of a missing persons investigation that started several weeks ago may actually be “missing” by choice. Jacky Reyes, according to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Weekend things to do (updated): New pizza in Fort Lauderdale, a new brunch in Delray Beach, cornhole in Boca Raton
This is opening weekend at Patio Bar & Pizza, a sweet new spot for drinks and noshing at the gateway of Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso neighborhood. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant and its remodeled terrace are located at the historic Progresso Plaza building, nearly 100 years old, a rare feat in South Florida. The ground-floor space in the iconic wedge-shaped building, best known as home to bar ...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Former Delray Beach water inspector files federal lawsuit against city over her firing
DELRAY BEACH — The city of Delray Beach hasn't been able to completely stop the persistent drip of bad news flowing from its water issues, and Monday brought more of it. Christine Ferrigan, a former Utilities Department employee, has filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city, including City Manager Terrence More and Utilities Director Hassan Hadjimiry.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
