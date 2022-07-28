ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of F-35 fighters, munitions to Germany

 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department approved a possible foreign military sale to Germany of F-35 fighter jets, munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $8.4 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The potential deal for the advanced stealth fighter came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged an upgrade to his country's military following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The principle contractors for the deal include Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Boeing Co (BA.N) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N), the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The notice of a potential sale is required by law.

Germany said in March it would buy 35 U.S. F-35 fighter jets to replace its aging Tornado.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 142

Edward Borgese
1d ago

do to the fact that these "war machines " are produced with the "tax payers " money are we, the tax payers to expect checks from the profits of these airplanes? I already know what I'm going to do with my piece. God Bless America

Reply(7)
20
Former Republican
2d ago

Having those planes that close to Mother Russia will help de-fang putler. Make him think twice before trying to mess with NATO. Because his grand scheme just began with Ukraine.

Reply(3)
12
Realville resident
3d ago

if one wants to know how to destroy a country, study Germany. They are masters at it.

Reply(34)
34
