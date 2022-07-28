Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

www.orlandoweekly.com
Ms Independent
3d ago
What the HE double hockey sticks is he talking about? I am a teacher in Florida and I have never in my life been told to tell a student that and nor would I. He needs to find something better to do with his time like worry about real problems and things that are really happening.
Vernita Moore
3d ago
What ????? I am a teacher and no one is doing this in the classroom. The stuff that I keep hearing is beyond insane. If it has happened, it’s isolated and deal with that individual . But this isn’t the norm and stop making it seem like this is the every day norm throughout all schools.
georgie
3d ago
9,500 teacher deficit. And he wants to put military people with no experience in the classroom. You know who else did that? Hitler. Let that sink in.
