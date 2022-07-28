ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. Ron DeSantis says school faculty are 'instructed to tell kids' to switch genders

By Patricia Tolley
orlandoweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 565

Ms Independent
3d ago

What the HE double hockey sticks is he talking about? I am a teacher in Florida and I have never in my life been told to tell a student that and nor would I. He needs to find something better to do with his time like worry about real problems and things that are really happening.

Reply(71)
222
Vernita Moore
3d ago

What ????? I am a teacher and no one is doing this in the classroom. The stuff that I keep hearing is beyond insane. If it has happened, it’s isolated and deal with that individual . But this isn’t the norm and stop making it seem like this is the every day norm throughout all schools.

Reply(28)
133
georgie
3d ago

9,500 teacher deficit. And he wants to put military people with no experience in the classroom. You know who else did that? Hitler. Let that sink in.

Reply(40)
120
Veronica Charnell Media

Floridians With No Children and Senior Citizens are not Happy with Governor Ron DeSantis’s $450 Stimulus Check

Some Senior Citizens and individuals with no children are struggling to pay their bills, and Florida Government left them out of the $450 Stimulus Check. Recently I wrote an article talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is using the same money he said that is causing a record high inflation to gifted Floridians a $450 stimulus check for each child. Since then, hundreds of Florida Residents expressed their need for financial assistance to pay their bills. Some senior citizens who receive disability and SSI have been left out of the getting stimulus payments. While individuals with no children feel Governor Ron DeSantis is discriminating against them and they added everyone should get a stimulus check.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

‘Hair Discrimination’ Bill May Become Law in Florida Next Year – Democrat Confirms They Will Reintroduce ‘CROWN Act’

Should it be illegal to discriminate based on hairstyle?. On July 11, a Florida Democratic Representative has confirmed that they will reintroduce a bill into the state's 2023 legislative season that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle. The bill was discussed by the Florida legislature this year, under SB1608 but it ultimately died in the Community Affairs Committee.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

A teen says she was body-shamed by Rep. Matt Gaetz. She took it as an opportunity

After Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a speech arguing women who are worried about dwindling abortion access are too unattractive to become pregnant, a teen activist responded on Twitter. Gaetz then singled out the activist by re-posting her photo on his Twitter feed. Now she's using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to her heart — abortion funds.
TAMPA, FL
BGR.com

One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

Florida pediatrician is axed from state board after pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccine and accusing officials of 'obstructing' access to the shot

A Florida pediatrician has been removed from a state health board for pushing for under-5s to receive COVID vaccines - and accusing her colleagues of 'obstructing' access to the shots. Dr. Lisa Gwynn, who works as a pediatrician in the University of Miami Health System, revealed she'd been ousted from...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

A fourth grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE

