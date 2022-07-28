Keanuu Benton and Nick Herbig on Braelon Allen: 'He will run through your face'

saturdaytradition.com
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB out of Tennessee for 2023, locks in B1G commitment
Ohio State locked in another piece for its top-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. This time, the commitment comes from Brock Glenn, a 4-star QB out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee. Glenn was considering Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU from a host of Power 5 options.
Aidan Hutchinson surprises Detroit Lions coaching staff with hidden talent during training camp
Aidan Hutchinson surprised his coaching staff with his singing ability at the Detroit Lions training camp. Hutchinson, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan, left quite the first impression on his teammates by singing for the team. It is normal for rookies in the NFL to perform for their teammates. It seems that Hutchinson embraced this duty and left a mark on his coaching staff.
Tom Allen previews Indiana's QB battle for 2022 entering fall camp
Tom Allen gave insight on Indiana’s quarterback competition heading into the fall camp. For the start of the 2022 season, it remains unclear who will be the starting quarterback for Indiana. The season begins at home against Illinois on Sept. 2. The battle for the starting job will be...
Bret Bielema comments on Illinois QB competition as Illini open fall camp
Bret Bielema isn’t ready to name Illinois’ starting quarterback. The Illini opened training camp on Saturday. Tommy DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, and returning Illini quarterback Art Sitkowski are the 2 contenders for the starting job. Samari Collier recently entered the transfer portal. Bielema said he was not surprised, adding that Collier wasn’t in the mix for the starting job.
Yahoo! Sports analyst lays out path to bounceback year for Penn State
Yahoo! Sports analyst Sam Cooper believes Penn State can take a step forward in 2022 following a challenging 2021 season. In 2021, Penn State finished the season with a 7-6 record. The season ended with a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in January. With last season behind Penn State, this upcoming season could be much better if the offense can produce.
Illinois QB reportedly heads for transfer portal as fall camp opens
Illinois opens fall camp Saturday just ahead of the start of August. A member of the Illini QB room is also opting for the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz with On3, Samari Collier has decided to enter the transfer portal. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 220 lbs., Collier was a 3-star prospect out of Texas in the 2021 recruiting class.
Devin Royal, 4-star SF out of Ohio, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Devin Royal is one of the top basketball prospects for the class of 2023 and an elite player out of Ohio. On Friday, he set his top 3 list. Included on Royal’s list are Michigan State and Chris Holtmann’s in-state Buckeyes program. Alabama was also included. Royal is...
Skyy Clark, incoming Illinois freshman, receives positive rehab update
Skyy Clark – a key piece in the 2022 recruiting class for Illinois – has been given the all-clear following his rehab. According to Derek Piper with Illini Inquirer, Clark was given the news Friday. Clark had been rehabbing a knee injury that kept him as a limited participant in practice.
Evan Link, 4-star OT out of DC, reveals B1G commitment
Evan Link – a 4-star offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class – is heading to the B1G via a commitment to Michigan. Link is one of the best offensive line recruits in the Class of 2023 and he plays for Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the recruit announced his commitment to Michigan on Twitter.
Penn State football: Sean Clifford's legacy rides on this season, not his career stats
Penn State could do a lot worse than a healthy Sean Clifford for its starting quarterback. No, he won’t outperform Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and probably not Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa or Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell either. Still, he’s more likely to be a top-5 QB in the Big Ten than a bottom-5 one.
2022 Big Ten Volleyball: Conference reveals preseason poll, All-B1G selections
2022 Big Ten volleyball matches are right around the corner, and the conference is preparing for another elite season on the court. During the 2021 season, Wisconsin captured its first-ever national championship. To get there, the Badgers took out Nebraska in a dramatic All-B1G final with both programs looking for another strong season in 2022.
Indiana picks up 7th commitment for class of 2023 with huge OT out of Illinois
Indiana has some work to do on the recruiting trail for the class of 2023. Heading into the weekend, the Hoosiers picked up a nice piece with their 7th commitment for the cycle. The player is Austin Barrett, a 6-foot-7 and 270 lb. offensive tackle out of St. Charles East...
Cameron Christie, brother of former Spartan Max Christie, reveals B1G commitment
Cameron Christie will be following in the steps of his older brother and is headed to play in the B1G. However, the younger Christie will not be suiting up for Tom Izzo at Michigan State. On Friday, Cameron Christie revealed his commitment to Minnesota and head coach Ben Johnson. “Paving...
Minnesota basketball loses 2nd player to season-ending injury during offseason practices
Minnesota basketball forward Isaiah Ihnen will miss the upcoming 2022-2023 season due to a knee injury, head coach Ben Johnson announced. The season-ending injury took place in practice last week and Ihnen will undergo surgery. Ihnen was coming off of a previous left knee injury that cost him the entire 2021-2022 season. He injured the same knee in last week’s practice.
Maryland lands 2023 commitment from CB out of Georgia
Maryland is now up to 19 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class. Mike Locksley’s program received a new pledge Sunday from a cornerback out of Georgia. Kevis Thomas announced his commitment to the Terrapins on Sunday, via his Twitter account. A standout at Lowndes in Valdosta, Georgia, Thomas is...
Nebraska sees 4-star edge defender decommit after visiting SEC program
Nebraska is back down to 13 commitments in its 2023 recruiting class after a 4-star edge defender has backed off his pledge to the Cornhuskers. Ashley Williams, a Zachary (Louisiana) standout, announced Sunday that he has decommitted. Williams, who publicly pledged to Nebraska on July 10, cited a “lapse in communication” in a note shared to Twitter:
Minnesota football: 10 most valuable players from the past decade
Minnesota has been incredibly consistent over the past 10 seasons (2012-21). During the stretch, the Golden Gophers have gone 72-51, posting 6 winning seasons and only once finishing more than 1 game below .500. They won a school record 11 games in 2019 and have gone 5-0 in bowl games over the past 7 seasons.
Former Michigan DL likely out for season following training camp injury
Maurice Hurst Jr. had a strong start to his NFL career after coming out of Michigan. Unfortunately, he has since battled injury issues, and Hurst’s 2022 season might be over before it even starts. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Hurst...
Jayden Bonsu, 4-star 2023 safety, sets new commitment date with 3 B1G teams in final 5
Jayden Bonsu is ready to make his college decision a little sooner than previously planned. Bonsu, who has 19 scholarship offers, will now make his announcement on Aug. 14, after previously setting Aug. 20 as his decision date. Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State are in the final 5,...
Nick Marsh, 4-star 2024 WR, announces B1G commitment
Nick Marsh has over a year until he’ll be able to sign, but on Sunday he made his verbal commitment. The blue-chip wide receiver has pledged to play for Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. Marsh, out of River Rouge (Michigan), shared the news via Twitter. Marsh made his...
