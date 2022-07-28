Keanuu Benton and Nick Herbig on Braelon Allen: 'He will run through your face'

Aidan Hutchinson surprised his coaching staff with his singing ability at the Detroit Lions training camp. Hutchinson, who was the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan, left quite the first impression on his teammates by singing for the team. It is normal for rookies in the NFL to perform for their teammates. It seems that Hutchinson embraced this duty and left a mark on his coaching staff.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO