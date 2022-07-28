Creeley, Denton co-author research journal article with students

Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.

