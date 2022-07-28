Creeley, Denton co-author research journal article with students

www.fredonia.edu
Tribute held at fitness center for late musician
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Inside a Depew fitness studio Sunday, people were getting a workout in to the tune of music from Sara Rogers. Last month, Rogers was hit and killed while riding her bike. The musician played all around Buffalo. On Sunday the Shannon Connors Fitness Studio in Depew held a group workout in […]
Saying Goodbye to an icon of the Buffalo Irish Community
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today, the Irish community is celebrating a life well-lived and the loss of an icon. Mary Heneghan passed away Sunday. When you think of the Buffalo Irish Community, it is impossible to not think of Mary Heneghan. She was president of the Gaelic American Athletic Association, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Buffalo Irish Center and owner of Tara Gift Shoppe on Abbott Road.
chautauquatoday.com
Borrello Reacts to Brooks-TLC Leadership Change, Gives Update on Talks Over New Hospital
State Senator George Borrello says he looks forward to working with the new President and CEO of Brooks Memorial Hospital. Earlier in the week, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System announced the appointment of Kenneth Morris, who will take over the position on Monday, succeeding the retiring Mary LaRowe. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, Borrello said he and other area elected officials will support the new CEO, but added that the hospital system needs to have more transparency...
Gov. Hochul announces applications for programs to support East Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications will be available starting Monday for programs supporting East Buffalo as part of the state’s $50 million targeted investments. Starting Monday, the applications will be available for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program, which will create […]
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
wrfalp.com
A Case of Polio Reported in Chautauqua County
A case of polio has been reported in Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel, in his monthly interview with WRFA, said he didn’t have details about the case, “We’ll be watching it. Our Health Department and their teams will be evaluating it and determining all the information, and disseminating what gets sent to us, how we process this going forward.”
wesb.com
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
localsyr.com
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Center Announces 9th Annual Backpack Distribution
For the ninth consecutive year, the Chautauqua Center (TCC) and supporting organization the Waterfront Foundation are spearheading the area's largest backpack and school supply giveaway to benefit local students. This week, volunteers convened to assemble nearly 2,000 backpacks that were filled with school supplies for TCC's Community Picnic Events taking place next month, as well as for every school district in the county. Volunteers came from Kiwanis Club of Jamestown, the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Board of Realtors, Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown. The program is made possible through donations from Fredonia Wal-Mart, Lakewood Wal-Mart, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, and the AM Rotary Club of Greater Jamestown.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
Residents gather for Amazing Race at River Fest Park
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers were up for a challenge on Saturday morning as they gathered at Buffalo River Fest Park for Buffalo’s Amazing Race. This city-wide five-mile race was not just about who’s the fastest runner, but also who had some talent to go along with it. Teams had to compete in […]
Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of female patient
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Tonawanda dentist has been sentenced to jail time for attempted forcible touching of female patient. Tiberiu Sfintescu, 75, of Williamsville was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching (class “B” misdemeanor) in May. As part...
newyorkupstate.com
How one NY city is embracing legal marijuana to revitalize its once-thriving economy
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Once a major manufacturing hub and “furniture capital of the world,” Jamestown – the largest city in western New York’s Chautauqua County – has in recent years been hard-hit with drug issues and crime, according to its mayor, Eddie Sundquist.
wutv29.com
Are WNY residents worried about going into a recession?
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As the U.S. economy shrinks a second quarter in a row, questions of if we are in a recession is posing for some Americans. FOX Buffalo wanted to know if those in this area are worried about it and how their spending has changed. It was a...
wnynewsnow.com
Falconer Family Cherishing Precious Moments, As Infant Faces Rare Disease
FALCONER – Family of a three-month-old diagnosed with a very rare genetic disease are cherishing precious moments with their daughter, after she was given 12 to 24 months to live. After suffering her first seizure earlier this year, baby Scarlett Bush was diagnosed with Zellweger syndrome, known as ZS,...
Is Buffalo Full Of Cheaters?
According to the list, Buffalo is ranked in the top 15, but not the top 10, so it's safe to assume that there are some faithful people left in the city. Buffalo was the only city in New York to make the top 20. Buffalo ranked 12 on the list, which is better than the top 10, but not that great.
chautauquatoday.com
Volunteers from Cummins Help DEC with Cleanup at Chautauqua Gorge State Forest
Nine volunteers from the Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant helped clean up the New York State DEC's Hannum Day Use Area at the Chautauqua Gorge State Forest in the Town of Chautauqua this week. According to the DEC, the volunteers raked the 1/4-mile accessible loop trail of pine needles, sticks, and leaf debris to get down to the crushed gravel surface, making it a more firm surface for wheelchairs and trail users of all abilities. It also helped redefine the trail tread so it's easier to follow through the woods. They also trimmed back branches with loppers that had grown out over the trail, to make it a clearer path to follow. The volunteers also helped to shovel out five fire pits in the day use area that were built up with garbage, wood, and ash debris. While volunteers helped with that, DEC Forestry staff members Richard Silvestro and Theresa Draves put up new blue trail makers so following the trail is more visible to the public.
Buffalo Mayor Brown on semi-automatic gun ban
On Friday, The House of Representatives passed legislation banning semi-automatic guns for the first time since the original ban expired in 2004
VOTE: Best Wings Right Now in Western New York
Buffalo, New York is home to the chicken wing and MANY places that make them. The question is, in 2022, who makes the BEST wing in the wing capital of the world?. There are literally hundreds of places in Western New York that serve wings. The truth is if it's locally owned it's almost definitely good. However, people have their preferences. We posted on our Facebook page on National Wing Day who has the beast wins in WNY. As you can see, there were MANY suggestions.
