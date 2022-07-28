That stinks! Car covered in “a lot of manure” in Seymour area

www.wsaw.com
Motorcycle and classic car parade honors Rosholt man on hospice
ROTHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A community has come together to honor Orville Larson, a 90-year-old man on hospice. A Facebook post brought out hundreds of motorcyclists and classic car owners for an honorary parade. The family that organized the motorcycle parade didn’t expect a big turnout. Little did they know,...
seehafernews.com
Vehicle Crash Lands Manitowoc Woman in Jail
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges following a vehicle crash over the weekend. The crash in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at around 4:15 yesterday afternoon (July 31st). The responding officers noted the female driver was showing signs of impairment, including slurring...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews rescue 2 kayakers in Oconto over the weekend
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto emergency responders are notifying the public on the importance of wearing lifejackets after rescuing two kayakers who weren’t wearing any over the weekend. According to Oconto Fire Rescue, two people were hanging on the side of the kayak on Saturday at the bay of...
wearegreenbay.com
Two people rescued after kayak overturns in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are shelling out tips and tricks on how to secure a good lifejacket after two kayakers found themselves in a dangerous situation while out on the water on Saturday morning. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff speaks out on Fox River hit and run boat crash
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat, with seven...
wearegreenbay.com
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re all welcoming’: Green Bay Classics & Vendor Show welcomes all types of cars
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – Engines revved in Brillion on Sunday as several cars made a pit stop at the 4th annual Green Bay Classics and Vendor Show. Three and a half acres of land were reportedly lined with all types of cars and for just $10 residents were able to check them all out.
WBAY Green Bay
Salmonella cases traced to loose peas at Wisconsin farmers markets
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says at least six people in Wisconsin were sickened by salmonella linked to shelled peas. Three people were hospitalized. The loose peas were sold at local farmers markets in Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Ripon and Madison and a Green...
whbl.com
New Holstein Man Dies, Sheboygan Driver in Crash is Identified and Awaiting Charges
A 48-year-old man has died, and the Sheboygan woman driving the car in which he was riding has been identified. 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan is awaiting formal charges in Calumet County as the accident investigation continues. The Calumet County Sheriff said that Hall’s car left County Highway”A” north of...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 SB in De Pere cleared, all lanes reopened
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), has given an update on the crash on I-41 in the City of De Pere that blocked all lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash has cleared and all lanes are now reopened. Crash on I-41 near De Pere...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - July 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WSAW
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in Kaukauna. The winning ticket was sold Friday, July 29, at Lighthouse Corner on 1005 Crooks Ave. The Kaukauna million dollar prize winner matched all five numbers but not the megaplier. The winning numbers are 13, 36, 45,...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for family who lost baby boy when semi hit house
A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Winnebago County family who lost their 8-month-old son when a semi crashed into their house.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac Police are investigating a shots fired incident
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Hickory Street and Thomas Street around 10:16 P.M. Friday night following reports of gunshots in the area. Police investigating the area found shell casings on the 400 block of Thomas Street. Witnesses describe a lightly colored...
whbl.com
Northeast Wisconsin Officials Warn of Contractor Scam
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) — Police in Ashwaubenon are warning about a contractor who took more than $2,000 for a job and then vanished without completing any work. Tony Ronald Cline was arrested after he took out a classified ad in the Green Bay Press Gazette for handyman services under the name “A-Z Handyman Services.” A Green Bay-area couple then paid him $2,200 upfront for a bathroom remodel, only to have him disappear.
travelawaits.com
14 Amazing Things To Do In Door County, Wisconsin
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. In Door County, your eyes can behold undeniable beauty everywhere. About 4 hours north of Chicago, Door County is a 70-mile-long peninsula in northeastern Wisconsin. It’s been called “The Cape Cod of the Midwest.”. When you go, here...
