Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women’s Basketball

Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen Walters
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
SDSU’s Adam Bock Headlines Returning FCS Linebacker List
There are many reasons for optimism this season for fans of South Dakota State Jackrabbit football. One of those reasons is the return of high quality players and people in important positions. As we've discussed before, Hero Sports compiles their rankings of returning players at the FCS level by position, and one Jackrabbit has caught the publication's eye.
Augie Vikings Football 2022 – Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]
The Augustana University Vikings football team will hit the gridiron for their 100th season in the fall of 2022. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the game action live all season. See Augie's full football schedule below. The first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, September 1 at Concordia-St....
AA State Basketball Tournament Coming to Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls
The Sanford Pentagon has hosted a bunch of big-time events since they opened years ago and now they will be hosting another state championship. The 2023 Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon according to a release this week. This is the second time...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
The Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion Just Received an Incredible Gift!
Wow! The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls just received a whopper of a donation. It's the largest gift given to the Sioux Falls non-profit from a single person in the history of the historic venue. Who was this charitable donor?. Dakota News Now is reporting this exceptional gift came from...
Meet the New Challenger in the Sioux Falls Gas Station Wars
Casey's, Circle K, BP, and Hy-Vee Gas are about to get some company as some new competition is about to move into the Sioux Falls market. A midwest company has at long last decided to make the jump into the state of South Dakota and it has people buzzing. By...
Is South Dakota a Best or Worst School System State?
When determining the answer to the question about where South Dakota stands as far as school systems go, there is a lot to unpack. When I see this kind of statistics I think to myself, that one of the reasons people always mention when talking about why they moved or live in Sioux Falls, is the school system.
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party
If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?
Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Gofundme Page Set up for South Dakota Man Injured on Honeymoon
What started as a picture-perfect wedding has quickly become a heartbreaking tragedy that will ultimately end up as both a physical and financial challenge for a young Sioux Falls couple. I am referring to the story of newlyweds Joe and Kaelene Tappe of Sioux Falls. The Tappe's were recently married...
Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue
Weddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with their...
Sioux Falls Mansion With Inground Pool Sells For Under $2 Million
Someone is the new proud owner of one of the most expensive homes in Sioux Falls. How does owning a home theater, an indoor home basketball court, an inground pool, and a home gym sound? Pretty nice, right? You'd think the price tag would be out of this world. However, one proud new homeowner actually purchased this Sioux Falls mansion for a "great price."
What Taste the Goodness Is & How It Changes Sioux Falls Lives
We know our economy here in Sioux Falls, continues to buzz along, and that our city's businesses continue to grow. Sioux Falls shows up on "best-of lists" all the time. But just as in any other expanding community there is a segment of the population who aren't as fortunate. The...
Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls Launches New Video Marketing Studio
As the demand for video content continues to grow, a Sioux Falls marketing team is building a new, permanent video production studio. Results Townsquare Media Sioux Falls has dominated radio marketing in South Dakota for decades, now they're expanding their expertise in getting local businesses in front of potential customers.
VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before
Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake. Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there...
Lyle Lovett Coming to Sioux Falls this October
Legendary singer/songwriter Lyle Lovett is coming to the Washington Pavilion, along with John Hiatt on Wednesday, October 19. Here's what promoter, Pepper Entertainment had to say in a press release about these two talented musicians:. A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in...
Do You Want Fries With That? 10 Best Sioux Falls Fast Food Spots
Who doesn't love a juicy burger with salty, savory french fries? What about a cheesy beef sandwich or some tasty chicken tacos? I'm gaining five pounds just thinking about these go to favorites!. You can never go wrong with the delicious fast food options available in the Sioux Empire. But...
