Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Plunges 50% on Patent News

This Stock Could Soar by Nearly 300%, Says Wall Street
Are the Street's predictions too optimistic?
Billionaires Are Piling Into These 2 Dividend-Paying Pharma Stocks
Billionaires are taking advantage of the weakness in Pfizer and Viatris this year.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Boeing, Nio, Check Point Software and more
Boeing (BA) – Boeing defense workers will vote on a new proposed labor agreement on Wednesday, averting – for now – a strike that could have begun today. Separately, sources tell CNBC the Federal Aviation Administration has approved inspection protocol revisions that should allow the jet maker to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner. Boeing shares jumped 5.4% in the premarket.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
3 Tiny Stocks with Big Upside Potential
Despite the record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening, and growing recession fears, Wall Street analysts see decent upsides in small-cap stocks ARC Document Solutions (ARC), Assertio Holdings (ASRT), and Centerra Gold (CGAU). So, these stocks could be good additions to your watchlist. Read on…. The S&P 500...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
InvestorPlace
BHC Stock Continues to Fall as Bausch Health Responds to Court Decision
Wall Street is still digesting the legal drama impacting embattled pharmaceutical firm Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC). The company has promised to pursue all available options regarding an unfavorable decision impacting its subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals’ key therapeutic, Xifaxan. A federal court’s oral order that essentially invalidates certain patent protections for the drug opens the door for generic competition, namely by Norwich Pharmaceuticals. BHC stock is down around 9% against today’s opening price at the time of writing.
Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall
July 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) did not raise its 2022 forecast for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment on Thursday, and its shares fell nearly 5% before recovering.
InvestorPlace
Why Are Chip Stocks AMD, NVDA, TSM, ON in the Spotlight Today?
With President Joe Biden expected to sign a spending bill designed to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic’s supply chain disruptions, several chip stocks have grabbed the spotlight to start the month of August. While not every company has benefitted from the development, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have captured investors’ attention.
3 Big Investment Ideas From Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity recently issued a few calls across multiple industries implying serious upside for each stock.
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
InvestorPlace
Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?
The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.
InvestorPlace
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Stock Drops 4% on Clinical Hold News
This has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placing a hold on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BEAM-201. That's the company's blood cancer treatment in development. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) stock is slipping on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed a clinical hold on...
InvestorPlace
GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?
This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
InvestorPlace
Why Is NIO Stock Revving Up Today?
One of the stocks on many investors’ radar today is Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO). NIO stock is advancing 4.5% in early trading after the automaker unveiled its delivery data for July. Nio’s July Delivery Data. Last month, the company’s deliveries climbed 27% versus the same period a...
Motley Fool
Why Omeros Corporation Stock Is Marching Higher Today
Omeros Corp. stock is one of the few exceptions to this general downward trend. The drugmaker's shares moved sharply higher in Friday's session on the back of a positive regulatory development. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
