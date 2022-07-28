Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Plunges 50% on Patent News

The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO