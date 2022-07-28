ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bausch Health (BHC) Stock Plunges 50% on Patent News

By Josh Enomoto
 4 days ago
Wall Street is still digesting the legal drama impacting embattled pharmaceutical firm Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC). The company has promised to pursue all available options regarding an unfavorable decision impacting its subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals’ key therapeutic, Xifaxan. A federal court’s oral order that essentially invalidates certain patent protections for the drug opens the door for generic competition, namely by Norwich Pharmaceuticals. BHC stock is down around 9% against today’s opening price at the time of writing.
