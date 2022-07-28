Talk surfaces of bringing small modular nuclear reactors to Moffat, Routt counties

www.craigdailypress.com
Craig grapples with state sales tax change and mandated fees
Earlier this week, Craig City Council wavered on how to handle a state sales tax exemption, but local leaders may not have a choice about new fees that are being implemented statewide on single-use plastic bags and retail deliveries. According to city Finance Director Katy Burns, there are three new...
Letter: We can be proud of our local hospital
I am a native of Craig and I am writing this letter regarding Memorial Regional Health. Recently, my son and landlord found me unconscious due to a drop in my oxygen. The ambulance was called and immediately responded and stabilized me en route to the emergency room at Memorial Regional Hospital.
Obituary: Kimberly Schaffner
Kimberly Schaffner, of Craig, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at The Loudy-Simpson Park Picnic Area. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution...
