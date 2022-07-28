Birth of baby sloth celebrated at Hattiesburg Zoo

www.wlbt.com
WDAM-TV
Foxworth church hosts third, ‘Day of Hope’
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church community gathered Saturday to help local families with school supplies, clothing and other items. The third “Day of Hope” at Foxworth First Baptist Church provided free clothing, school supplies, hygiene products and free sack lunches to anyone who came through the doors.
WDAM-TV
Pastor recognized for 35 years of service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday, the Wesley Southern Methodist Church family celebrated one individual who they say has not only touched their lives but the lives of people everywhere. Pastoring the same church for 35 years, Rick Pigott and his wife, Gale, will soon be leaving the Hattiesburg area. However,...
WDAM-TV
Waffle House argument escalates, 2 treated at hospital for injuries
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An argument inside a Hattiesburg restaurant early Saturday morning turned physical outside, sending two people to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Hattiesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m.Saturday at the Waffle House in the 4400...
Mississippi man called guardian angel after he helps rescue man driving on sidewalk in medical emergency
There’s something to be said for being in the right place at the right time. That’s exactly where Lee Whaley, a non-clinical employee at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, found himself in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 6. About 6:30 a.m., Whaley, who lives in Columbia,...
WDAM-TV
Purvis woman arrested in Hattiesburg on felony warrants
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a woman with multiple felony warrants on Thursday. According to HPD, Katherine Sena, 27, of Purvis, was arrested near West 4th and Broad Street around 2:30 p.m. HPD said she was arrested on two active arrest warrants, one warrant through Batesville...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi woman arrested after intentionally hitting her six-year-old child with a car
A woman was arrested last week in Hattiesburg after she allegedly ran over her 6-year-old child and the child’s father during a domestic dispute, WDAM reports. Officers responded to a call from a local hospital around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, where the child was being treated for injuries. The...
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
WDAM-TV
Woman airlifted after falling off bridge at Union Falls
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was airlifted after falling at Union Falls on Ovett Moselle Road Thursday. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Union and Southwest Jones volunteer fire departments received a call to Union Falls that a woman had fallen off a bridge between Highway 29 and Augusta Road.
WDAM-TV
12NET capture nine in Forrest County drug arrest ‘round-up’
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nine members of the Pine Belt are behind bars today after a joint law enforcement team operation. The 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team, a.k.a. 12NET, is comprised of agents from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department and Petal Police Department.
Teen arrested in Hebron Fast Stop shooting case
UPDATE: 07/29/2022 5:40 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities have released the identities of two “prime suspects” in the case. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jackson or Dean is asked […]
WDAM-TV
Multiple vehicle wreck blocked traffic on NB I-59
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An accident blocked a section of northbound Interstate 59 north of the 90-mile marker. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, the accident involved multiple vehicles. Two people are believed to have suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The Jones County Emergency Operations Center said...
WDAM-TV
Body found near U.S. 84 in Laurel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The man whose body was recovered near U.S. Highway 84 on Monday morning has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as 75-year-old Harold Tucker. The coroner said his family have been notified in Jones County and Florida.
Covington County Schools experience food supply shortage
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Covington County School District announced the Cafeteria Program has experienced a food shortage due to the ongoing nationwide supply issues. As staff prepares for the upcoming school year, they have been experiencing a shortage within food items and supplies that they need in order to fulfill proper […]
WDAM-TV
Indictment issued in 2020 ATV case resulting in two dead, one injured
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Greene County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a case that left two dead and another injured from an ATV crash in 2020. Derrick Chavers, 37, allegedly ran the ATV through a group at a party. He is now facing two counts of manslaughter for culpable negligence, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence for allegedly changing clothes with another person.
WDAM-TV
Warrants issued for 2 more suspects in Fast Stop robbery
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrest warrants were issued late Friday afternoon for a man and woman in connection with Wednesday’s shooting and robbery at the Fast Stop in the Hebron community. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department for aggravated assault...
