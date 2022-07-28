Youth recreational programming funds available in Toledo

A total of $500,000 of funding is available to support new recreational programming for Toledo youth during the 2022-2023 school year, the city announced.

The money is through the American Rescue Plan Act. Applicants can apply for up to $50,000 to support programs focused on the health and wellness of youth and young adults, the city reported.

“Following the success of the summertime programming, we hope to continue to build new opportunities for youth through the upcoming school year,” youth services commissioner Danielle Cisterino said in the announcement.

Applications can be submitted online through Aug. 15.

For more information or to complete an application, visit toledo.oh.gov/school-year-funding .