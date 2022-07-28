Cryptocurrency VeChain Up More Than 12% In 24 hours

www.benzinga.com
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
How Is The Market Feeling About Corteva?
Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) short percent of float has fallen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.42 million shares sold short, which is 0.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cryptocurrency Polkadot Decreases More Than 9% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 9.77% to $8.14. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% gain, moving from $7.03 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over...
Where Helmerich & Payne Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Helmerich & Payne HP stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
Elon Musk Says Time to Move On From This Category Of Cars, Here's Why
The new electric vehicle tax credit proposals, which are part of the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,” though broadly supporting the industry, left some Tesla, Inc. TSLA supporters disappointed. Tesla Supporters Cry Foul: Tesla influencer and YouTuber Rob Maurer on Friday shared on Twitter an open letter to...
Expert Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Greenbrook TMS Earnings Preview
Greenbrook TMS GBNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrook TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Greenbrook TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Markel Earnings Preview
Markel MKL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Markel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $20.88. Markel bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LyondellBasell Industries
Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LyondellBasell Industries. The company has an average price target of $101.67 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $70.00.
After-Hours Alert: Why Pinterest Stock Is Soaring
Pinterest Inc PINS shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that were better than feared. Pinterest said second-quarter revenue jumped 9% year-over-year to $666 million, which missed the estimate of $673.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 18 cents per share.
Earnings Preview For Horizon Tech Finance
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Does The Pullback In The USDJPY Have Legs?
The US dollar has retreated against its major trading pairs over the past two weeks, but notably, the USDJPY has seen one of the most interesting pullbacks. After peaking on July 14, the USDJPY has fallen more than 4% from a peak just below 139.500. The 2-week weakening streak may...
Looking At Salesforce's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Salesforce CRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
W W Grainger Price Target Raised By Multiple Analysts Post Q2 Results
RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray raised the price target on W W Grainger Inc GWW to $422 (a downside of 23.06%) from $399 while maintaining the Underperform rating on the shares. The analyst says that Grainger's outsized 70c/10% 2Q22 operating beat and guidance boost 6% above consensus signals that industrial...
