ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cryptocurrency Aave's Price Increased More Than 21% Within 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Hartford Finl Servs Gr

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Camden Prop Trust

Camden Prop Trust CPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Camden Prop Trust has an average price target of $157.38 with a high of $174.00 and a low of $142.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Evercore

Evercore EVR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Evercore has an average price target of $101.75 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $93.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Corteva?

Corteva's (NYSE:CTVA) short percent of float has fallen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.42 million shares sold short, which is 0.75% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Align Tech Whale Trades For August 01

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation

Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Intel's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intel INTC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Alibaba Group Holding BABA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Ares Management Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $77.75 with a high of $82.00 and a low of $75.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LyondellBasell Industries

Within the last quarter, LyondellBasell Industries LYB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for LyondellBasell Industries. The company has an average price target of $101.67 with a high of $117.00 and a low of $70.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Greenbrook TMS Earnings Preview

Greenbrook TMS GBNH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Greenbrook TMS will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Greenbrook TMS bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Markel Earnings Preview

Markel MKL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Markel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $20.88. Markel bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

ZoomInfo Shares Soar Post Q2 Results, Raised FY22 Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI reported second-quarter revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $267.1 million, beating the consensus of $252.75 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.21, beating the consensus of $0.17. The gross margin contracted by 18 bps to 82.4%. Income from operations declined 3.4% to $39.5 million, and margin fell by 872...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy