As Intel gets into discrete GPUs, it scales back support for many integrated GPUs

Ars Technica
Dell follows Apple in exploring laptops with reverse wireless charging
A recently published Dell patent, spotted by Patently Apple, shows the company exploring the ability to wirelessly charge devices on a laptop's surface. We've seen similar concepts from Apple, which has already won patents for similar technologies. However, instead of simply dropping your iPhone on the laptop's surface and letting it charge, Dell's patent application describes a "wireless charging clip" that can attach to the PC and then be used to charge devices placed on top of it.
Ars Technica
Linus Torvalds uses an Arm-powered M2 MacBook Air to release latest Linux kernel
We don't normally cover individual releases of the Linux kernel, partly because most updates are pretty routine. Any given Linux kernel update resolves some bugs, improves support for existing hardware, and makes some forward-looking changes in anticipation of new hardware, and kernel version 5.19 is no exception. Phoronix and OMG! Ubuntu! both have good overviews of the changes.
Ars Technica
Chipmakers battle for slice of US government support
The long wait for legislation to boost the US’s position in global semiconductor manufacturing is almost over. The scramble among companies to get their hands on the billions of dollars it unleashes is only just beginning. The House of Representatives last week followed the Senate in passing a broad...
TechCrunch
Polymath Robotics launches to bring plug-and-play autonomy software to any industrial vehicle
It’s a bold declaration for a startup founder aiming to work with robots — or more accurately, the software that helps turn a tractor, tiller or forklift into an automated vehicle. But Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, who previously founded and led the now shuttered autonomous vehicle startup Starsky Robotics, is trying to make a point.
Ars Technica
No code, no problem—we try to beat an AI at its own game with new tools
Over the past year, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology have made significant strides. Specialized algorithms, including OpenAI's DALL-E, have demonstrated the ability to generate images based on text prompts with increasing canniness. Natural language processing (NLP) systems have grown closer to approximating human writing and text. And some people even think that an AI has attained sentience. (Spoiler alert: It has not.)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Mac sales down 10%, iPhones up 3% — Breaking down Apple’s quarterly numbers
Good morning, you wonderful specimens of humanity! It’s Friday, and I’m writing this from the hammock in my sunny North Oakland garden, so life ain’t all that bad. (I can only assume that WFH stands for Work From Hammock). This weekend, earmark a bit of time to...
CNET
Smartphone Shipments Declined for the Fourth Straight Quarter as Inflation Rises: IDC
Smartphone shipments have dropped for the fourth quarter in a row as inflation begins influencing consumer spending in the mobile market, according to a report by analyst firm International Data Corporation (IDC). Supply chain issues led to lower phone shipments last year as companies scrambled to ramp up production amid...
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Kindle Unlimited, Nintendo Switch games, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a hefty discount on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited ebook subscription service. You'll have to be a new user to take advantage, but if you've been thinking about giving the service a try, Amazon is currently offering a four-month membership for $5. The subscription normally costs $10 a month after a 30-day free trial, so this discount saves you $25 in total.
