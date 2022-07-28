'Average Joe' from Georgia handcrafts 21 butterfly benches memorializing victims of school shooting in Uvalde

www.12newsnow.com
texasstandard.org
Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially
Before May 24, the smile of Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was contagious. “She was always laughing,” Treviño said. “She would always come up to me, hug me, kiss me and just want to be next to me. Now? I don’t know my daughter any more.”
KHOU
#MayahStrong | Final Uvalde shooting survivor discharged from San Antonio hospital
UVALDE, Texas — The 10-year-old Uvalde victim who remained in the hospital for more than two months after being injured in the school shooting walked out of the hospital Friday with nothing less than a smile on her face. Mayah Zamora went into University Health San Antonio on May...
12newsnow.com
Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'
UVALDE, Texas — Dalton Elementary School in Uvalde is looking to create a "zen garden" for students following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary. The Uvalde CISD elementary created an Amazon Wishlist full of supplies needed to create the garden. A description of the project said the garden space would serve as an area to relax when feeling overwhelmed.
Houston Chronicle
Trained, armed and ready—to teach kindergarten
RITTMAN, Ohio — Mandi, a kindergarten teacher in Ohio, had already done what she could to secure her classroom against a gunman. She positioned a bookcase by the doorway, in case she needed a barricade. In an orange bucket, she kept district-issued emergency supplies: wasp spray, to aim at an attacker, and a tube sock, to hold a heavy object and hurl at an assailant.
KSAT 12
Uvalde Together We Rise Fund: Where’s the money?
UVALDE – “What’s happened to that money that the families need now?” Elaine Castro said at the last Uvalde City Council meeting. ”Where’s all of the funds for these families?” Daniel Reyes added at the same meeting. There’s confusion in Uvalde and here in...
Santa Fe High shooting survivor hosting community event in Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas — A survivor from the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School is hosting an event for the Uvalde community as a way to bridge two Texas cities touched by tragedy. Jordyn Boutwell recalls the dark of May 18, 2018, when she was a freshman in...
tpr.org
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
Annie Robb's violin and music composition written by her brother, Robert, are on display at the Uvalde Grand Opera House. The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it's not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school's namesake.
tpr.org
In wake of Uvalde massacre, a nearby town planned a gun raffle to benefit schools
In a now-deleted Facebook post, the group “D’Hanis Spirit Fundraising” promoted a gun raffle fundraiser that would benefit children who attend D’Hanis Independent School District. For just $10 participants could win one of four guns — an action rifle, an AR-556, a 12 gauge semi-automatic or a pistol. A leopard print purse was also included in the fundraiser.
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts address needs to lawmakers
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - School administrators are calling the tragedy in Uvalde a wake-up call to the many gaps that need to be filled in the Texas school system. Safety has become paramount in the days leading up to the first day of classes but there are still a lot of lingering issues that have been building up for years.
Did Abbott Mislead The Public About Post-Uvalde Fundraiser?
Contrary to earlier statements, Gov. Abbott not only attended a fundraiser following the Uvalde school massacre, but stayed for several hours. The day after the Uvalde shooting, Abbott claimed that the stop at the fundraiser was because “I wanted them to know what happened and get back to Austin so that I could continue my collaboration with Texas law enforcement to make sure all the needs were being met here in the Uvalde area.”
KHOU
Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement
UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
