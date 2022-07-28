Non-Conference Schedule Announced for SDSU Women’s Basketball

hot1047.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen Walters
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
SDSU’s Adam Bock Headlines Returning FCS Linebacker List
There are many reasons for optimism this season for fans of South Dakota State Jackrabbit football. One of those reasons is the return of high quality players and people in important positions. As we've discussed before, Hero Sports compiles their rankings of returning players at the FCS level by position, and one Jackrabbit has caught the publication's eye.
Augie Vikings Football 2022 – Listen Live on the KXRB App [Schedule]
The Augustana University Vikings football team will hit the gridiron for their 100th season in the fall of 2022. KXRB 100.1 will bring you all the game action live all season. See Augie's full football schedule below. The first game of the 2022 season is Thursday, September 1 at Concordia-St....
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
Augustana Outfielder Signs Contract With San Francisco Giants
The Augustana University baseball program has seen a ton of success over the last decade which has included a National Championship at the D2 level. In addition to the team success, the individual players that have contributed to that success have received numerous opportunities to compete at the next level.
Rapid City Post 22, Harrisburg, East reach Championship Sunday
Three teams are headed to Championship Sunday in the Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Tournament. Sioux Falls East, Harrisburg and Rapid City Post 22 are still in contention for the title.
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
Sioux Falls Sees Two Weekend Shootings within 12 Hour Time Frame
Another hot summer weekend in Sioux Falls was filled with gun violence. This time, two shootings occurred within twelve hours of each other in roughly the same exact neighborhood. Dakota News Now is reporting that the first bout of gunfire rang out during the early morning hours on Saturday (July...
Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
South Dakota Chislic Festival is Saturday
It's all about chislic in one South Dakota town this weekend.
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
Isolated Rain Tonight & Sunday AM; HOT!
Isolated showers and storms will be possible from northeast South Dakota to western Minnesota this evening through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, it looks like mostly clear skies this evening and tonight with lows falling to the 60s and 70s. Even with the slight chance for rain tomorrow morning in eastern KELOLAND,...
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party
If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
Classic Car Auction rolls into Sioux Falls
There's no shortage of horsepower making its way into the Sioux Falls Convention Center in advance of Saturday's Classic Car Auction.
Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vermillion Fire EMS Department will be conducting training operations into October. According to a press release from the fire chief, the operations are carried out in cooperation with the University of South Dakota, as the training will take place at Julian Hall, Julian Hall Addition, and Brookman Hall (near East Clark St. between North Dakota St. and North Harvard St. in Vermillion).
