BTH: Power Company Exec. Proposes Alternative to TVA

Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
Entergy customers to see $80 rebate soon
HERNANDO, Miss. — Eighty-dollar checks will soon be in the mail or credited to your account if you’re an Entergy customer. Those customers can expect to see the $80 return starting Monday, part of a $300-million settlement by the public service commission. FOX13 spoke with Public Service Commissioner...
Informed Sources: July 30, 2022
GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
Problem Solvers uncover landlords getting tax breaks while not paying the bills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis apartment complex owner that has had repeated utility shut-offs due to nonpayment is also getting city tax breaks, a Problem Solvers investigation found. David Jackson and Gloria Cochran alerted the Problem Solvers to the issue when their electricity got cut off at the Garden View Apartments on Whitaker Drive in […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis buying Las Savell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center. Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000. The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.
Shelby County DA Forum: Weirich, Mulroy Trade Barbs on ‘Wake Up Memphis’
MEMPHIS, TN — Shelby County district attorney candidates, incumbent DA General Amy Weirich (R) and challenger University of Memphis professor Steve Mulroy (D), are facing off Friday morning exclusively on The Mighty 990 KWAM. “Wake Up Memphis” co-hosts Tim Van Horn and Ben Deeter will ask the candidates questions...
Demarcus Dickerson runs the Dehydration Station to keep the community hydrated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If there is anything Memphians can count on, it is that Demarcus Dickerson will be at Parkway and Poplar Avenue each and every day. He started his own Dehydration Station. It is a satisfying service for a quenching need. “It’s very important because people are thirsty....
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
lakelandcurrents.com
Historic Day As Lakeland Prep Officially Unveiled To The Public
Five years after Lakeland opened its Middle School (LMPS), a crowd was gathered once again to celebrate the opening of a facility. The high school addition (now 5-12 is called LPS) will make our school system complete. Today brought the slogan #makeitwhole to fruition. Still with some finishes that need to be done, we saw it for what it was, a beautiful place of learning for generations to come.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Mayor announces new Gun Safety Council
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders say they hope a “fresh set of eyes” can help them fight one of the biggest issues in the area. On Thursday, 25 citizens were appointed to the new Gun Safety Council. The new council includes educators, gun owners, parents, law...
desotocountynews.com
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
actionnews5.com
Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As thunderstorms move through the Mid-South, the heavy rain and flash flooding left more than a thousand MLGW customers without power. One Midtown gas station shut down on Sunday because they couldn’t get power to the pumps. A downpour of some much-needed heavy rain fell...
Families expected to receive settlements from Galilee lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Resolution appears to be coming for some grieving families who have loved ones buried at the Galilee Cemetery near Bartlett. The families have been in a years-long lawsuit over the conditions of the burial grounds, and they may now be weeks away from finally getting compensation. The history of problems at Galilee […]
tri-statedefender.com
The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism
Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
bobgermanylaw.com
Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309
The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
MATA and union leaders take a ride to check out complaints
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slashed routes, no shows and delays; those are some of the issues MATA bus riders said they face day in and day out. The Memphis Bus Riders Union, Citizens for Better Service and Memphis Area Transit Authority leaders stepped on a MATA bus in Whitehaven Friday afternoon.
localmemphis.com
'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking. A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.
actionnews5.com
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
