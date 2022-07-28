ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

BTH: Power Company Exec. Proposes Alternative to TVA

Cover picture for the article
localmemphis.com

Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Entergy customers to see $80 rebate soon

HERNANDO, Miss. — Eighty-dollar checks will soon be in the mail or credited to your account if you’re an Entergy customer. Those customers can expect to see the $80 return starting Monday, part of a $300-million settlement by the public service commission. FOX13 spoke with Public Service Commissioner...
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Informed Sources: July 30, 2022

GUESTS: Terry Roland (Former Shelby County Commissioner) Dr. Kenneth Whalum, Jr. (New Olivet Worship Center) Dr. Michelle Taylor (Shelby County Health Department Director) HOT TOPICS: County Commission Races Term Limit Referendum Monkeypox in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Local
Tennessee Industry
Local
Memphis, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Industry
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis buying Las Savell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis will buy Las Savell and turn it into a Public Safety Recruiting Center. Memphis is buying the jewelry store Las Savell for $600,000. The plan is to turn the Jewelry store into a recruiting center for Police officers and Firefighters.
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Historic Day As Lakeland Prep Officially Unveiled To The Public

Five years after Lakeland opened its Middle School (LMPS), a crowd was gathered once again to celebrate the opening of a facility. The high school addition (now 5-12 is called LPS) will make our school system complete. Today brought the slogan #makeitwhole to fruition. Still with some finishes that need to be done, we saw it for what it was, a beautiful place of learning for generations to come.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Mayor announces new Gun Safety Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders say they hope a “fresh set of eyes” can help them fight one of the biggest issues in the area. On Thursday, 25 citizens were appointed to the new Gun Safety Council. The new council includes educators, gun owners, parents, law...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
Industry
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
desotocountynews.com

Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out

Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

Weekend storms cause outages, floods around Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As thunderstorms move through the Mid-South, the heavy rain and flash flooding left more than a thousand MLGW customers without power. One Midtown gas station shut down on Sunday because they couldn’t get power to the pumps. A downpour of some much-needed heavy rain fell...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Families expected to receive settlements from Galilee lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Resolution appears to be coming for some grieving families who have loved ones buried at the Galilee Cemetery near Bartlett. The families have been in a years-long lawsuit over the conditions of the burial grounds, and they may now be weeks away from finally getting compensation. The history of problems at Galilee […]
BARTLETT, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The Memphis Branch NAACP is out to supersize activism

Recently named the “best local branch in the nation,” the Memphis Branch NAACP used Saturday’s Freedom Fun Luncheon to signal a resolve to double down on a longstanding commitment to fighting for equity for African-American people. Nearly 1,000 supporters gathered at the Memphis Hilton Hotel for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Byhalia, MS – Injuries Reported in Auto Accident at I-22 & MS-309

The accident was reported at around 10:28 p.m. The crash site was located on Interstate 22 near MS-309. All westbound lanes were closed following the accident. No additional information has been released at this time. Local officials are handling the ongoing crash investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
BYHALIA, MS
localmemphis.com

'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking. A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.
MEMPHIS, TN

