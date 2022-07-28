‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Some New Residents in Town—and They Might Look Familiar

Yes, everyone has a TV show to rave about these days, but let me add one more to the list. The Bear, which is available to stream on Hulu, is an absolute must-watch. The FX series follows Carmen or “Carmy” (played by Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame), a fine-dining chef who takes over his family’s failing Chicago-based sandwich shop, with intentions to turn it around. Personal and professional demons abound—mainly the toxicity of his past life working in a fancy restaurant kitchen—which got us curious: How true-to-life is this show? To fact check, we reached out to a former L.A.-based chef who spent years working at a variety of restaurants, including one with a Michelin star. (For the record, he binge watched all eight episodes of the hit series—which has already been renewed for season two—in a single day.)

