‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Has Some New Residents in Town—and They Might Look Familiar

Everything We Know About the ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Series
It’s no secret that Stranger Things is ending after season 5, but there’s a solid chance the franchise is sticking around. In fact, the Duffer brothers (AKA Matt and Ross) are working on a Stranger Things spin-off that will take the sci-fi series to another dimension. Keep scrolling...
‘Virgin River’ Season 4: Alexandra Breckenridge Waited on ‘Pins and Needles’ to Find Out the Answer to This Cliffhanger
It may be hard to believe that Virgin River cast members have the same burning questions we do about the Netflix show. But as it turns out, they do. And it looks like one of the show’s stars, Alexandra Breckenridge, found herself wanting the answer to a major season three finale cliffhanger.
‘Virgin River’ Star Daniel Gillies (AKA Mark) Was Just Cast in a New Show—& It Sounds Really Good
Good news, Virgin River stans! We’ll be seeing more of 46-year-old actor, Daniel Gillies, who plays Mel’s deceased husband, Mark Monroe, on Netflix’s Virgin River. And while it's likely he'll remain in the cast for season 5 of the Netflix series, we have yet to find out just how they’ll feature Gillies in the upcoming season. As for now, we’ll be seeing some more work from the actor, thanks to Roku.
George R.R. Martin Says ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ Book Series Will End Differently Than the ‘Game of Thrones’ TV Show
It feels like just yesterday that Game of Thrones aired its final episodes, wrapping up eight seasons of fast-paced, fantasy-filled TV that dominated our attention for years. And while the show may not have ended in the way some fans wanted, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series from which it was adapted, George R.R. Martin, just assured readers that his books will end a little differently.
Kate Walsh Says Her Character on ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Was Supposed to Be Played by a Man
You probably recognize Kate Walsh from Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, Emily in Paris and 13 Reasons Why. But did you know she also plays The Handler in The Umbrella Academy?. The 54-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with PureWow, where she discussed the popular Netflix series and...
Katie Holmes Isn’t the Only Cast Member Who Believes There Shouldn’t Be a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot
With popular ‘90s shows like That ‘70s Show, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Charmed getting a reboot, it’s no surprise that Dawson’s Creek fans have been asking for one too. But, as far as Katie Holmes and some of her castmates are concerned, the overall concept seems like a very bad idea.
Quinta Brunson Talks to Us About Her First-Ever Beauty Partnership with Olay (& Her Hopes for Janine in Season 2 of Abbott Elementary)
As luck would have it, we spoke to Quinta Brunson the morning after this year’s Emmy nominations rolled out. Brunson and the cast of Abbott Elementary earned seven (!) nominations for their hit series, where she also serves as creator and executive producer. “I’m so excited and honored. For everyone’s hard work to be recognized in that way feels incredible,” she tells us.
A Former Chef Fact Checks ‘The Bear’ on Hulu
Yes, everyone has a TV show to rave about these days, but let me add one more to the list. The Bear, which is available to stream on Hulu, is an absolute must-watch. The FX series follows Carmen or “Carmy” (played by Jeremy Allen White of Shameless fame), a fine-dining chef who takes over his family’s failing Chicago-based sandwich shop, with intentions to turn it around. Personal and professional demons abound—mainly the toxicity of his past life working in a fancy restaurant kitchen—which got us curious: How true-to-life is this show? To fact check, we reached out to a former L.A.-based chef who spent years working at a variety of restaurants, including one with a Michelin star. (For the record, he binge watched all eight episodes of the hit series—which has already been renewed for season two—in a single day.)
Hope & Muriel’s Friendship Is the Best Thing to Happen to ‘Virgin River’ Season 4
There are plenty of relationships that were introduced in Virgin River season 4, including Preacher/Julia and Lizzie/Denny. But if we had to choose our favorite new on-screen pairing, we’d pick—drumroll, please—Hope and Muriel. Hope (Annette O’Toole) and Muriel (Teryl Rothery) develop a strong friendship in the show’s...
