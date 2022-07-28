Shawn Wayans Reflects On The Cultural Impact Of ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Scary Movie’ & ‘Don’t Be A Menace’

thisis50.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunited for this Sweet Co-Parenting Moment
Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck has returned from his whirlwind honeymoon with his brand new wife Jennifer Lopez! One of the first things on the agenda? A reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and a poolside hang out with their son, 10-year-old Samuel. The trio was spotted at a pool in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife. Affleck wore a casual flannel shirt and carried Samuel’s belongings as they headed to the car. As always, the Lopez/Affleck/Garner family has that whole co-parenting thing done right. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Will Smith Probably Won't Be Hearing From Chris Rock Anytime Soon After Issuing His Public Apology
"He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have a feud according to an insider. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence felt really bad when the situation was happening in real-time. “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason [Sudeikis] when she first hooked up with Harry,” the source said. “Jason and...
11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Controversial Or Got Into It With Other Celebs
I never knew she commented on Kristen Bell's Instagram...
