PETA Requesting Charges on Everyone Involved in Chicken Accident

sly
3d ago
But an abortion is no biggie! People for the ethical treatment of people!
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Is The Worst Place To Retire In USA
A study released by the National Bureau Of Economic Research (NBER) ranks Lake Charles dead last in the nation for places to retire. The study took into account variables like crime rate, health care, climate, and other factors. The NBER followed senior citizens on Medicare sixty-five years and older from 1999 to 2014.
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
waynedailynews.com
Ameritas To Close Wayne Location – Employees To Become Remote
LINCOLN – Ameritas announced Friday afternoon that it will close its location in Wayne. According to Bill Lester, President and CEO, the company will also bring together all Lincoln operations at its O Street home office campus. The home office at 5900 O St. also will be remodeled to better support associates working in a modern hybrid setting while preparing for continued growth in an evolving business environment.
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.
1011now.com
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who was on parole from prison
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
doniphanherald.com
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!
This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
klin.com
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
News Channel Nebraska
U.S. permanent resident sentenced on drug-related charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man received a three-year sentence on Friday for drug-related charges like distribution of methamphetamine and will be deported once his sentence is finished. Officials said 59-year-old Salvador Rodriguez-Portillo was sentenced for distribution of meth, conspiracy to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute meth. Rodriguez-Portillo received three years (36 months) of jail time and will also be deported by U.S. immigration authorities to start a five-year term of supervised release after his prison release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
kmaland.com
Omaha team wins 'epic' Shen barbecue competition
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's first barbecue cookoff is in the books. Outlined against a partly-cloudy sky, amid humid conditions and the aroma of cooked meats, 27 teams battled in Shenandoah's inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition. History recorded an Omaha team as the competition's first-ever grand champions. Mace Hensen, co-chair of the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah's ShenDig Committee, announced Smokin' Leftys Barbecue as the overall winner Saturday afternoon, with a score of 705.0972. It's only the second grand championship for Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue in more than a decade of competitions. Brothers Dave and Jim Feder are the team's coordinators. They told KMA News considerable planning goes into each competition.
