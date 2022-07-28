This Restaurant Tech Founder Thinks The Value of Virtual Brands is Bottom Line Savings, Not Top Line Growth

thespoon.tech
PizzaHQ Opens to Public With Plans to Deliver 1,500 Robot-Powered Pizzas Per Day
The robotic pizza chain of the future envisioned by Darryl Dueltgen and Jason Udrija took a big step forward this week as its first location opened to the public. The company, which The Spoon first wrote about last year, envisions a modern take on the pizza chain by building a network of robot-powered pizza restaurants tailored for delivery. Its founders started working with Picnic last year to optimize the Seattle startup’s pizza robot to work with their new restaurant concept. Earlier this year, they started delivering pizzas to corporate and education customers and, as of this week, started making pizzas for the public.
