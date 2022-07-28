DALY CITY -- A 69-year-old Asian-American man was robbed and pistol-whipped in Daly City on Thursday, an attack the city's mayor called "truly shocking."The robbery was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive, where the victim reported being robbed of his watch and then struck with a firearm by a suspect who then fled in a red vehicle with tinted windows, Daly City police said.No description was immediately available for the suspect, who remained at large as of Friday.Daly City mayor Rod Daus-Magbual issued a statement Friday about the case, saying the city has "zero tolerance for anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) attacks of any kind."The mayor said he is "working closely with our city's management and Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation."California has seen a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state's Department of Justice, such crimes increased by 107 percent in 2020 compared to the prior year.Anyone with information about the case in Daly City is asked to call Detective Robert McCarthy at (650) 991-8174.

DALY CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO