Caught on video: Asian-American man robbed, pistol-whipped in Daly City
DALY CITY -- A 69-year-old Asian-American man was robbed and pistol-whipped in Daly City on Thursday, an attack the city's mayor called "truly shocking."The robbery was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive, where the victim reported being robbed of his watch and then struck with a firearm by a suspect who then fled in a red vehicle with tinted windows, Daly City police said.No description was immediately available for the suspect, who remained at large as of Friday.Daly City mayor Rod Daus-Magbual issued a statement Friday about the case, saying the city has "zero tolerance for anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) attacks of any kind."The mayor said he is "working closely with our city's management and Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation."California has seen a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state's Department of Justice, such crimes increased by 107 percent in 2020 compared to the prior year.Anyone with information about the case in Daly City is asked to call Detective Robert McCarthy at (650) 991-8174.
Ontario Mills mall shooting reports sees cops rush to CA scene before confirming false alarm
POLICE are en route to a shopping center in California due to reports of an active shooter in the area. It was later confirmed by police that the reports of a shooter at the Ontario Mills mall were false. “The Mall is safe,” tweeted Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz.
State supreme court upholds death penalty for serial killer Charles Ng
SACRAMENTO - The California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death penalty for one of two men implicated in at least 11 notorious horrific torture-slayings in the mid-1980s, in which the duo kept their victims hidden in a secret bunker in the Northern California woods. Thirty-seven years later, authorities are still trying to identify the remains of some of their victims. Charles Ng, now 61, was convicted in 1999 of killing six men, three women and two baby boys in 1984 and 1985. He was initially accused of 13 slayings - 12 in Calaveras County and one in...
Co-pilot falls from plane making emergency landing in North Carolina without a parachute
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Raleigh Durham International Airport on Friday after one of the plane’s pilots either jumped or fell to his death.
