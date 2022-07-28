Brian Kelley Brings Army National Guard Veteran Onstage, Dedicates ‘American Spirit’ [Watch]

theboot.com
WWII Veteran Weeps Over The Current State Of America On 100th Birthday: “Not What Our Boys Died For”
Well this will absolutely rip your heart out. Carl Spurlin Dekel fought the good fight overseas, protecting our freedoms in World War II nearly 80 years ago. Dekel spent his 100th birthday on June 29th, a feat we all hope we can achieve one day. Although the man was excited...
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
This Austin music legend is giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. Today, I wanted to showcase an Austin music legend who has been extremely generous in what he does to help others.
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Loretta Lynn Reacts To Chapel Hart’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition
Country Music legends Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton both had high praise for Chapel Hart’s recent America’s Got Talent performance. Parton gave the trio a huge compliment, while Lynn requested that they perform one of her songs next. On Tuesday night, the America’s Got Talent judges were blown...
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell as One of Her ‘Heroes’ Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Celebration
Carrie Underwood is getting ready to take the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville as part of a celebration in honor of Barbara Mandrell. Ahead of this, though, Underwood posted a throwback photo of her and Mandrell together. Country music has been made better over the years thanks to Mandrell’s contributions. Underwood is definitely someone who looks up to those who came before her in the industry. With this sweet photo, she’s simply sharing her kind thoughts about Mandrell here.
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s $155K Iowa farmhouse after he suffers horrific stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz owns a modest $155,000 Iowa farmhouse, as the former host is currently in the hospital after suffering a stroke. The Sun can exclusively reveal Frank, 58, bought his Iowa farmhouse for $130,000 back on May 14, 2010. The 1,660 square-foot farmhouse sits on .79 acres...
‘American Pickers’ Fans Are Sick of Mike Wolfe’s Brother
Frank Fritz’s replacement on American Pickers has been with the series for only two years. And he’s already facing some serious backlash. When drama broke out between Frank and his longtime friend and castmate Mike, Frank made a surprising exit. And his absence left a hole in the series. So Mike’s brother Robbie stepped in to help the crew traverse the country in search of dusty treasures.
‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Reportedly ‘Fixes Up’ Antique Store After Receiving Harsh Reviews
Getting back into the swing of things in life has been important to former American Pickers star Frank Fritz and he’s been busy. Mainly, a big chunk of his focus has been on his Illinois-based antique store. It’s called Frank Fritz Finds. Yes, Fritz also has been dealing with some harsh reviews left on Google. Reportedly, though, he had been working on fixing up the shop. According to The Sun, some earlier reviews said that the store had “cheap” items and also dealt with “disorganization.”
Mickey Guyton Says LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton Were ‘Instrumental’ in Her Career
Mickey Guyton has had many career highs in the past few years, with the most recent being named host of PBS' A Capitol Fourth, which aired on July 4. As she navigates these milestones, she reflects on the female artists who inspired her to reach her dreams. LeAnn Rimes is...
Kelsea Ballerini Announces 2022 ‘Heartfirst’ Tour
Kelsea Ballerini will celebrate the release of her new Subject to Change album in New York City as she begins her 2022 Heartfirst Tour. On Friday (July 22), the "Heartfirst" singer announced a 10-date headlining tour in major cities across America. The new tour begins on Sept. 24 at Radio...
Sam Hunt Confirms He Canceled Appearance At Boots & Hearts Festival Because Of Canadian Vaccine Mandate
Sam Hunt speaks. Late last week, it was announced that he would no longer be heading to Canada to headline this Friday night at Boots & Hearts Music Festival, after his team posted a statement saying it was due to “ongoing government restrictions.” They added that they’d hoped Canada would’ve removed their COVID restrictions by now, but since they still have vaccination requirements for U.S. travelers, he was not able to cross the border and honor his commitment. It would […] The post Sam Hunt Confirms He Canceled Appearance At Boots & Hearts Festival Because Of Canadian Vaccine Mandate first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns to Iowa Sparking Fan Speculation About Frank Fritz
Former American Pickers cohosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have been having a fairly public feud over the last few months, continuing to lose touch after Fritz’s firing from the popular TV series last year. However, fans of the series are wondering if the major medical issues that Frank is facing aren’t starting to bring the former partners back together again.
Sam Hunt Cancels Boots and Hearts Festival Appearance, Citing ‘Government Restrictions’
Sam Hunt has pulled out of his scheduled headlining performance at the upcoming Boots and Hearts Festival in Canada. The country singer broke the news online on Thursday (July 28), citing "ongoing government restrictions" as the reason he will not perform. The 2022 Boots and Hearts Festival runs from Aug....
Carrie Underwood Reflects on ‘Joy’ of Singing With Barbara Mandrell at Her 50th Opry Anniversary
Carrie Underwood returned to the Grand Ole Opry this weekend to honor Barbara Mandrell. The latter celebrated the 50th anniversary of her membership in the Opry. Several folks joined in singing Barbara Mandrell’s songs. Check out a photo of Carrie Underwood with the legend below. “Last night, I had...
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up to host 2022 CMA Awards: 'An absolute honor'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joins five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan to host the 56th CMA Awards on Nov. 9 in Nashville.
Sam Hunt Cancels Canada Performance Due to ‘Government Restrictions’: ‘We Were Hopeful’ They Would ‘Be Lifted’
The show won’t go on. Sam Hunt canceled his upcoming performance at the Boots and Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada. “Unfortunately, due to ongoing government restrictions, Sam Hunt will not be able to perform at Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 5th,” a statement shared by the 37-year-old musician via Twitter on Thursday, […]
