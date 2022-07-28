Dairy Queen's Annual Miracle Treat Day is Underway

www.erienewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Community Members Enjoy Artisan Flea Market
People enjoyed the monthly tradition of the Artisan Flea Market with the Shops on the Hill on Sunday. Located on 26th and Peach Street, several stores, restaurants and vendors came out to set up their tents to support one another and sell their merchandise. This was the third flea event...
erienewsnow.com
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
Lake Erie Speedway hosts 5th annual Wine, Brews, Spirits and Food Truck Festival
Saturday was The Lake Erie Speedway’s 5th annual “Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival.” There were six food trucks, 15 alcohol vendors and 20 craft and specialty vendors. This year, the charity they are supporting is The Autism Society of Northwest PA. The general manager of Lake Erie Speed Way said its nice to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie Zoo promotes personal and environmental health with new event
“Healthy Zoo, Healthy You.” That’s the name of the Erie Zoo’s latest event held Saturday encouraging youth to make healthy decisions. These decisions focus not only on human health, but also the health of the environment and of the animals that live at the zoo. Many family-friendly activities took place throughout the day including yoga, […]
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Provides Special Treat for Volunteers Repairing Wheelchair Ramp
Volunteers from the nonprofit "All God's Children" were repairing a ramp on E. 8th St. in Erie on Wednesday morning when the homeowner decided to give them a treat. James Ligons decided to play saxophone while they worked. The 82 year old is confined to a wheelchair, and a crew...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania's law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That's because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the statewide FOP convention here for the first time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ANNA Shelter teams up with Sonic Drive-In for ‘Pups on the Patio’
One local fast-food restaurant is helping our four-legged friends during the “dog days of summer”. The ANNA Shelter is teaming up with the Millcreek Mall Sonic Drive-In to help find homes for it shelter dogs. Friday, they held a “Pups on the Patio” event to show off a number of pets looking for a new […]
erienewsnow.com
Dollar General Opens New Store in Mill Village
A new Dollar General store is now open in Mill Village, Erie County, the company announced Monday. The new location at 2050 W. Center St. provides people in the area with another option to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.
Be a Tourist: Events around town July 29-31
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! WQLN Sounds Around Town Sounds Around Town is WQLN’s series of free concerts and TV and radio broadcasts, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach Street, […]
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Philly Cheesesteak Vendor Opening in Flagship City Food Hall
Flagship City Food Hall's newest vendor, North Row Philly, is opening at lunchtime Monday. It will offer cheesesteaks, chicken cheesesteaks and French fries. North Row Philly also adds local ingredients to the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak to give the classic sandwich an Erie taste. The new concept is from Chris Adams...
erienewsnow.com
Fireman's Carnival is Back in Full Swing in Cambridge Springs
The Cambridge Springs annual Fireman's Carnival is back and in full swing. Crowds showed up in support of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department (VFD). Inflation has caused most of the prices to go up, but that hasn't stopped these community members from showing their support. This four day event...
erienewsnow.com
A Look At What’s Ahead In This Week’s Lucille Ball Comedy Festival
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – After a two year hiatus, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns this week, with organizers expecting thousands of tourists to flood the Jamestown area. Historically, the five day comedy festival has welcomed 15,000 people to Jamestown from nearly every state. This year, the...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Convention Gets Underway in Erie
Hundreds of law enforcement officers are visiting the City of Erie, for the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Convention over the next few days. The convention opened Monday morning at the Bayfront Convention Center with a memorial service for fallen officers. About 500 FOP members along with their guest...
Springhill Suites Hotel holds ribbon cutting
One Erie hotel held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of their renovations. Springhill Suites Hotel on Interchange Road celebrated their completion of multi-million dollar renovations. All 117 rooms were completely redone, with all available to stay in. The company Vision Hotels bought the building in 2019. However, there were delays in the […]
Erie residents voice concerns over condition of Hearthside Pet Cemetery
Pet owners are speaking out about the condition of a pet cemetery in McKean Township. Visitors said for years Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery was well taken care of. However after the previous owner passed away, the grass has grown so tall that visitors cant even find where their pets are buried. Visitors of Hearthside Pet […]
erienewsnow.com
ECAT Is Offering Different Programs In Its Building For The Eastside
Erie's Center for Arts and Technology are holding health and wellness fairs to show eastside residents what the former Wayne School has to offer. Different programs within the facility are offered such as a ceramic classes, nursing schools, and Wayne's Primary Care. This is in efforts to give equal opportunities...
erienewsnow.com
Trash Removal Troubles
Customers of a local trash removal company are running out of patience while their trash keeps piling up. Some have waited weeks for service, and they still don't know when or if a truck will come to remove their growing piles of garbage. "You can't have that stinking garbage sitting...
Comments / 0