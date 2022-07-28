Snook, Alexander lead Lady Charger golfers at sectional tournament

The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.

