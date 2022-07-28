Snook, Alexander lead Lady Charger golfers at sectional tournament

www.charitonleader.com
kniakrls.com
Three Area Athletes Competed in IGCA Softball All-Star Series
Three area softball players capped off their high school careers last weekend with the 2022 Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-Star Series at Waukee High School. Jadyn Streigle of Knoxville played for the Red Team, Natalie Harrill of Pella Christian was on the Blue Team, and Mara Bishop of Indianola was a member of the White Team.
VIP: Iowa State 2024 basketball target list and early breakdown
Iowa State basketball’s class of 2023 currently has three commits to make up the unit, respectively. With that said, it’s a good time to look ahead at the Class.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
River Ruckus Wraps Up Today
The River Ruckus Music Festival will come to an end with a great lineup of country artists today. This is the 14th year for the musical festival at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds that host close to 10,000 fans. The Saturday night lineup will include names like Trent Tomilson, Andy Griggs, Blackhawk, Sara Evans and the headliner Clay Walker. Coordinator Grant Sheeder says there are still general admission tickets available just for today.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
kiwaradio.com
Next Hy-Vee CEO Originally Comes From Just Down The Road
West Des Moines, Iowa — The next CEO of an Iowa-based grocery chain with stores in our area comes from just down the road, in Cherokee. The current CEO of Hy-Vee — Iowa’s largest employer — will step down from that post on September 30th. Randy Edeker has been the chief executive officer of Hy-Vee since 2012. He has chosen Aaron Wiese to take over as CEO on October 1st.
kyoutv.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
theperrynews.com
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
ottumwaradio.com
Rural Wapello County Man Killed in Farm Accident
A farm accident in rural Mahaska County claimed the life of a rural Wapello County man Friday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office says emergency personnel were dispatched to a farm pasture on the 3300 block of James Trail in rural Mahaska County. A family member was giving the victim CPR when deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene. Officials took over administering CPR but the victim was declared dead at the scene.
ktvo.com
Farmer dies after being run over by pickup truck in Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa farmer was killed Friday after being run over by a pickup truck in rural Mahaska County. The tragedy happened just before 11 a.m., in the 3300 block of James Trail. First responders and family members performed CPR on the man for over...
Fundraisers set up for burn victims in Iowa hot-air-balloon crash
The target of the fundraisers are to help pay for victims' medical costs.
KCCI.com
Almost 5 months after tornado, Iowa homeowners wait on insurers to rebuild
RUNNELLS, Iowa — Nearly five months after adeadly EF4 tornado tore a path from Winterset to Newton, some homeowners in Runnells are still battling their insurance companies to start rebuilding. While some heavily-damaged homes have already been demolished and largely rebuilt, others are in the same area remain in...
ktvo.com
Iowa continues to see increase of COVID cases
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Iowa continues to see an increase in COVID cases this summer. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there has been a total of 7,264 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This brings Iowa's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Driver Crashes Into Minburn Residence
The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
Iowa Farmer Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
iheart.com
Farm Accident Kills Iowa Man
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A rural Wapello County man is dead after authorities say he was run over by his own pick-up truck. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Duane Davis was hauling a large round bale of hay in a pasture in the 33-hundred block of James Trail, northwest of Eddyville, when the accident happened around 10:30 this (Friday) morning. A family member performed CPR until first responders arrived, but they were unable to revive Davis.
KCCI.com
'It's just hard to take': Another Iowa long-term care facility will soon close
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Another long-term care facility will soon close its doors. The facility inside the Greene County Medical Center will close by Sept. 28. It is among 12 facilities in the state the have closed or are on the verge of closing. It was a difficult decision, but...
Man killed in farm accident in Mahaska County on Friday
MAHASKA COUNTY, IOWA — A 65-year-old man was killed when his flatbed truck apparently ran over him in a field in rural Mahaska County on Friday. The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of James Trail. When authorities arrived they found a family member administering CPR to 65-year-old Duane Davis. First responders […]
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
