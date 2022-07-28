JPMorgan investing $540K in minority-owned business programs in Louisville

www.wdrb.com
More than 100 vendors sell local products at Louisville's Buy Local Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people went shopping on Saturday afternoon for goods made in Kentuckiana. The Louisville Independent Business Alliance, also known as LIBA, and MELANnaire Marketplace hosted the annual Buy Local Fair at the Louisville Water Tower Park on River Road. More than 100 vendors showed off...
Employee strike ends at FireKing International in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-week long strike between teamsters and FireKing International in New Albany has come to end. Teamsters Local 89 posted to its social media that after three months, the group voted unanimously to ratify to new five-year agreement with Fire King. The contract will include a...
The Voice-Tribune, a St. Matthews news magazine, to close after decades of publication
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being a source of news in the City of St. Matthews for decades, The Voice-Tribune is closing its doors. The news magazine's current publisher, Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey, made the announcement on the outlet's Facebook page on Monday. "As publisher of THE VOICE TRIBUNE, my...
Automotive supplier to bring 250 jobs to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – State and local officials joined Purem by Eberspaecher representatives Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s Louisville operation, which is expected to create around 250 jobs and will serve as the company’s seventh site in the United States. The automotive supplier...
New $12 million distillery, brewery project coming to Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A long-vacant cold-storage facility in the Smoketown neighborhood will be redeveloped into a distillery and a brewery,according to Louisville Business First. The 20,000-square-foot building is located near the intersection of Lampton and Logan streets. It sits on the Merchant’s Ice Tower property at...
Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says spirits maker Beam Suntory is investing $400 million to expand a bourbon distillery in central Kentucky and will create 50 full-time jobs. Beshear’s office says the expansion is at James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Booker Noe Distillery in Boston in Nelson...
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
Organizations working to help those struggling to pay rising utility bills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a million dollars is not enough to keep the lights on for thousands of our neighbors. Inflation and high temperatures are driving up power bills and the demand for help continues to grow. The Association of Community Ministries helps those in danger of losing power due to falling behind on paying utility bills.
World's Fair Triceratops figure returning to the Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular figure is returning to the Kentucky Science Center after a decade-long absence. According to a news release Monday, the World's Fair Triceratops is being brought back to the museum's parking lot in downtown Louisville. The dinosaur figure is 26 feet long and 4,800 pounds.
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
Louisville surpasses 100 homicides for third straight year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 100 homicides for the third consecutive year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who leads local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there have been 101 homicides thus far in 2022. There were 15 people killed in July. "It's the most horrific way to lose...
Local relief groups head to help Eastern Kentucky flooding recovery efforts; How you can help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rescue efforts continue in the middle of what Governor Andy Beshear said could be the most deadly and devastating flooding event in Kentucky. The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky continues to climb amid a renewed threat of more heavy rains. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll had risen by one to 26 from last week’s storms Sunday.
Jury rules SWAT team members fully compensated by Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday a Louisville jury unanimously found that the SWAT team members were fully and fairly compensated for their work following a lawsuit filed in court in 2016. The suit states that the Bomb Squad members of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #614 were...
Road closures, restricted access planned for annual street rod event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) rides back into Louisville this week. The event at the Kentucky Exposition Center starts Aug. 4. There will be restricted access and road closures from Thursday to Sunday, according Louisville Metro Police. From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday through...
Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion jackpot!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With $1.28 billion up for grabs, Mega Millions players are ready to check their tickets. Here are the numbers for Friday's drawing. Keep in mind, the odds of winning are 1 in 302 million, but it's worth a shot!. Here are the numbers: 13, 36, 45,...
Kentucky suspends foster care placements at Louisville facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky has stopped putting children in foster care at a Louisville treatment center after the death of a 7-year-old boy. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services tells WLKY it has suspended all programs and placements at Uspiritus, which operates Bellewood & Brooklawn Child and Family Services.
Sports-themed coffee shop reopens on Frankfort Avenue in Clifton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop in Clifton mixes coffee and cocktails. Pregame Coffee is now open on Frankfort Avenue after it closed its first location in NuLu back in January. It has a sports vibe with several TVs and memorabilia. The focus is on coffee cocktails such...
Jeffersonville mayor announces re-election bid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville's mayor announced he's running for another term in office. Mayor Mike Moore posted a video Monday announcing his bid for re-election. He calls being mayor, "The greatest job in the greatest city." Moore grew up in Jeffersonville and owned Jerry's Family Restaurant before he was...
Louisville doctors urge people to mask up again as COVID-19 levels rise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With all Kentucky counties in either themedium or high levels for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations ticking up, Louisville doctors are urging people to mask up again. UofL Health says they have 61 patients with COVID-19 now across all their hospitals, adding five in the last week.
