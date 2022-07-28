Flagship Video: Counting down top position battles for Texas football

247sports.com
The Flagship: Jeff Traylor on staying at UTSA, returning to Texas to face the Longhorns
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to current UTSA head coach and former Longhorn assistant Jeff Traylor, whose Roadrunners went 12-2 last season while winning the Conference USA championship and will face Texas in Austin on Sept. 17. Traylor voiced great respect for Steve Sarkisian...
Longhorns softball adds local player via transfer portal
White said Baylea Brandon, a utility player with sophomore eligibility from Leander, will be on the team this coming year. She's transferring from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
ocolly.com
Big 12 football stadiums ranked: Longhorns' home grabs top spot
With the college football season less than a month away, fans countdown the days until the first game of the season and await the return of one of America’s most favorite sports. Here is a list of all ten Big 12 football stadiums ranked and provided with a reasoning for each ranking.
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
Analyst cites Quinn Ewers as ‘perfect’ for Texas football’s offense
Just a few days away from the start of fall camp for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, the fans on the Forty Acres are getting ready to see what happens during the looming quarterback competition. This quarterback competition for Texas in fall camp is set to take place between redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and junior Hudson Card.
3 big-time recruits Texas football could lose out on this weekend
It seems like the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is finally starting to slow down in late July. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were red-hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class in the last month or so following the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks His Longhorns Idol, Chris Beard’s ‘Culture’ Impact
Myles Turner spent just one year with the Texas Longhorns before being the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft. And even after following the one-and-done route that many of Texas' past first-round picks have, the 6-11, 250-pound forward has remained locked into the UT culture as a resident of Austin and a continuous fan of Longhorn hoops.
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
3 Texas football freshmen ready to breakout in fall camp
On Aug. 4, head coach Steve Sarkisian will begin his second round of fall camp with the Texas football program. Texas will look to get ready for a difficult non-conference schedule in early-to-mid September by gearing up through fall camp, which starts next week. Sark and the Longhorns have a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont native joins Texas Longhorns coaching staff
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Beaumont native with playing and coaching experience at the college level is now joining the coaching staff at one of the state's premiere programs. Brandon Chappell, who played at Ozen High School and Lamar University, has accepted an...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Change Course
Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
fox7austin.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
Report: Austin is top metro in the US for new apartment demand
AUSTIN, Texas — A new study found that Austin was the top metro in the entire United States for apartment demand, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The study from Hoyt Advisory Services and Eigen10 Advisors reported that the Austin area will need more than 100,000 additional apartment units by 2035 to keep up with demand.
fox7austin.com
National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
247Sports
