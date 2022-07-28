ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Flagship Video: Counting down top position battles for Texas football

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
247sports.com

ocolly.com

Big 12 football stadiums ranked: Longhorns' home grabs top spot

With the college football season less than a month away, fans countdown the days until the first game of the season and await the return of one of America’s most favorite sports. Here is a list of all ten Big 12 football stadiums ranked and provided with a reasoning for each ranking.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Analyst cites Quinn Ewers as ‘perfect’ for Texas football’s offense

Just a few days away from the start of fall camp for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program, the fans on the Forty Acres are getting ready to see what happens during the looming quarterback competition. This quarterback competition for Texas in fall camp is set to take place between redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and junior Hudson Card.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 big-time recruits Texas football could lose out on this weekend

It seems like the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is finally starting to slow down in late July. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were red-hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class in the last month or so following the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks His Longhorns Idol, Chris Beard’s ‘Culture’ Impact

Myles Turner spent just one year with the Texas Longhorns before being the 11th overall pick in the 2015 draft. And even after following the one-and-done route that many of Texas' past first-round picks have, the 6-11, 250-pound forward has remained locked into the UT culture as a resident of Austin and a continuous fan of Longhorn hoops.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M

There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

3 Texas football freshmen ready to breakout in fall camp

On Aug. 4, head coach Steve Sarkisian will begin his second round of fall camp with the Texas football program. Texas will look to get ready for a difficult non-conference schedule in early-to-mid September by gearing up through fall camp, which starts next week. Sark and the Longhorns have a...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont native joins Texas Longhorns coaching staff

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Beaumont native with playing and coaching experience at the college level is now joining the coaching staff at one of the state's premiere programs. Brandon Chappell, who played at Ozen High School and Lamar University, has accepted an...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July

That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
KXAN

Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers

If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
AUSTIN, TX
psychologytoday.com

Don't Be Afraid to Change Course

Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience

TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Austin is top metro in the US for new apartment demand

AUSTIN, Texas — A new study found that Austin was the top metro in the entire United States for apartment demand, according to a new report by the Austin Business Journal. The study from Hoyt Advisory Services and Eigen10 Advisors reported that the Austin area will need more than 100,000 additional apartment units by 2035 to keep up with demand.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar

AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
AUSTIN, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

247Sports

