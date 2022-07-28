The Flagship: Position battles to watch in Texas fall camp

247sports.com
The Flagship: Jeff Traylor on staying at UTSA, returning to Texas to face the Longhorns
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to current UTSA head coach and former Longhorn assistant Jeff Traylor, whose Roadrunners went 12-2 last season while winning the Conference USA championship and will face Texas in Austin on Sept. 17. Traylor voiced great respect for Steve Sarkisian...
Flagship Video: UTSA coach Jeff Traylor previews non-conference game at Texas
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
Longhorns softball adds local player via transfer portal
White said Baylea Brandon, a utility player with sophomore eligibility from Leander, will be on the team this coming year. She's transferring from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
3 big-time recruits Texas football could lose out on this weekend
It seems like the wave of momentum on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is finally starting to slow down in late July. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian were red-hot on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class in the last month or so following the June 23 commitment of the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
ocolly.com
Big 12 football stadiums ranked: Longhorns' home grabs top spot
With the college football season less than a month away, fans countdown the days until the first game of the season and await the return of one of America’s most favorite sports. Here is a list of all ten Big 12 football stadiums ranked and provided with a reasoning for each ranking.
3 top 2023 recruits Texas football must land over Texas A&M
There are some battles on the recruiting trail that are really starting to heat up between Texas football and the in-state rival Texas A&M Aggies heading into the fall. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher are needing to round out their respective 2023 recruiting classes on a high note this fall.
adastraradio.com
Monarchs Fall Behind Early in NBC World Series Defeat
HUTCHINSON – The Hutchinson Monarchs dropped their first game at the NBC World Series on a cool Saturday evening at Hobart-Detter Field, 6-3 to Lonestar Baseball out of Austin, Texas. The loss dropped the Monarchs to 1-1 in Pool A, with one more game remaining Monday at Wichita State’s...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont native joins Texas Longhorns coaching staff
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Beaumont native with playing and coaching experience at the college level is now joining the coaching staff at one of the state's premiere programs. Brandon Chappell, who played at Ozen High School and Lamar University, has accepted an...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
Austin is repelling rain; other cities attracting it — UT study discovers
If you've ever seen rain on radar moving towards a city suddenly split in two, as if something was blocking the rain from reaching the city, you may have joked about a forcefield being responsible. That joke may actually be the truth. A recent study done by researchers with the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
Updated COVID booster shots coming to Texas this fall, will you need one?
The altered shots will better protect against BA.4 and BA.5, health leaders say.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
Mega Millions: Here’s what’s more likely than you winning
After Tuesday night's drawing in which no one claimed the top prize, the jackpot grew to a cool $1.025 billion, with a cash option of $602.5 million. The next drawing is Friday night.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)
46-year-old Priscilla Juarez dead after a crash in Austin; 28-year-old Randall Cavazos arrested (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 46-year-old Priscilla Juarez as the victim who died following a traffic collision that also injured four other people on July 26 in Austin while officers arrested 28-year-old Randall Cavazos for intoxication manslaughter. The fatal two-vehicle crash was reported at about 11:55 p.m. on the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973 [...]
Report: Elon Musk wants to build his own private Texas airport
Austin Executive Airport is apparently not up to snuff.
