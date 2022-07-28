ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashley Greene on 'Twilight,' Pregnancy, and Becoming a Gay Icon

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Secret Nichelle Nichols Took To The Grave: 'Star Trek' Pioneer Spent Final Years Of Life Confined To Wheel Chair, Paralyzed

Nichelle Nichols — who as sexy communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek boldly went where no prior African-American actress had gone on prime-time TV — spent the final years of her life battling a series of health crises. She died Sunday aged 89. The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s was confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on the right side in June, 2015.What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore the Dreamiest Floral Sundress While Lunching in Capri

If there's one thing that Jennifer Lopez knows how to do (you know, aside from perform the house down and run an empire), it's build an outfit. And even though she may be vacationing in Italy, her latest warm-weather outfit combination was so cute and easy, it could (and should) be replicated for any summer escapade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Ashley Greene
Person
Alice Cullen
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Kate Bosworth
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Paul Khoury
Person
Billy Burke
Person
Peter Facinelli
Person
Bruce Willis
In Style

North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses

Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy