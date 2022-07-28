Ashley Greene on 'Twilight,' Pregnancy, and Becoming a Gay Icon

www.instyle.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Secret Nichelle Nichols Took To The Grave: 'Star Trek' Pioneer Spent Final Years Of Life Confined To Wheel Chair, Paralyzed
Nichelle Nichols — who as sexy communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original Star Trek boldly went where no prior African-American actress had gone on prime-time TV — spent the final years of her life battling a series of health crises. She died Sunday aged 89. The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s was confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on the right side in June, 2015.What’s more, the actress was diagnosed with moderate progressive dementia, Radar has learned. In some of her last public appearances, the tragic star appeared feeble and...
Kate Middleton Goes Nautical-Chic in Breton Stripes and Sailor Shorts
It's no secret that Kate Middleton loves a good sartorial theme — a green coat on St. Patrick's Day, all-blue in Belize — and this morning, it was all about dressing nautical chic. At the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, the Duchess of Cambridge dressed for the high...
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Dreamiest Floral Sundress While Lunching in Capri
If there's one thing that Jennifer Lopez knows how to do (you know, aside from perform the house down and run an empire), it's build an outfit. And even though she may be vacationing in Italy, her latest warm-weather outfit combination was so cute and easy, it could (and should) be replicated for any summer escapade.
North West Channeled Mom Kim Kardashian in a Pair of Bug-Eyed Sunglasses
Extra-large sunglasses have quickly become Kim Kardashian's go-to accessory as of late, and her 9-year-old daughter North West is copying (or, maybe trolling?) her mom's new look. On Friday, Kardashian shared several photos of North modeling a pair of bug-eyed, reflective YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ from dad Kanye West's fashion...
Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore the Fanciest Version of the Mullet Dress
The mullet dress has officially made its return to the red carpet. And while the 2022 version leans more casual, Vanessa Hudgens demonstrated how to wear it for a fashionable night out. On Saturday, the actress attended LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, wearing the fanciest high-low dress to...
Terri Irwin and Late Husband Steve Irwin Met in the Most ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Way
It has been over 15 years since Steve Irwin’s death, and some fans have wondered if Terri Irwin will be remarrying anytime soon.
Amal Clooney's Go-To Moisturizer Comes in a Lightweight and Mattifying Summer-Ready Formula
Charlotte's Magic Cream is the product that transformed Charlotte Tilbury from one of the greatest makeup brands to one of the greatest makeup and skincare brands. The rich moisturizer has a fervent fan base that includes thousands of ordinary shoppers and an ever-expanding laundry list of celebrities that includes Amal Clooney and Mindy Kaling.
