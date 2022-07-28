www.islipbulletin.net
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
ArchDaily
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
‘Guardian angel’ guide dog dies on Long Island, left in hot van
MEDFORD, N.Y. (PIX11) — For 15 years, Michelle Krupa was trying to find a guide dog who could work with someone who is both deaf and blind. Michelle has Usher’s syndrome, a rare disease that is slowly robbing her of the ability to see and hear. Two years ago, by a stroke of luck, she […]
Fourth NYC death confirmed after late-July heat wave, ME's office says
Children cool off by playing in a fountain in Domino Park, Brooklyn with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the sun sets during a heat wave on July 24th, 2022. The news came after the medical examiner confirmed three other heat-related deaths over the past week, with most of them involving underlying health conditions. [ more › ]
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
howafrica.com
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
northforker.com
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
Herald Community Newspapers
Miracle rescue by Bobbi and the Strays
A West Hempstead man was detained on July 21 for allegedly abandoning his critically malnourished dog outside a Freeport animal shelter. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Damian Douglas abandoned the roughly four-year-old, malnourished dog on July 7 outside the Bobbi and the Strays Animal Shelter at 2 Rider Place.
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead holds first Sunday service following armed robbery
Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the incident inside Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.
dogheirs.com
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
longisland.com
TD Bank in Greenlawn Robbed, Robber Fled on Foot
Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a bank in Greenlawn this afternoon. A man entered TD Bank, located at 460 Pulaski Road, at approximately 1:10 p.m., and handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and gave the suspect cash from the drawer. The robber fled on foot.
Wanted for Miller Place robbery
A Miller Place man arranged via social media to sell a 2022 Rolex Sky-Dweller watch to another individual in a parking lot on Route 25A on July 21 at approximately 11:45 p.m. When the victim arrived, he was approached by three men, one of whom displayed a gun, and was robbed of the watch, his cellphone and wallet.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party
The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, announced Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine.
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
