HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offers free community health seminar: “Osteoarthritis: Oh, my aching joints!”

In regards to Ms. Kruger response to my first letter. I am 58 years old, my husband 71. When we arrived to the Villages Hospital ER we checked in, his blood pressure was 80/40! And I had said don’t you think he should be taken in back. He was sweating, just about to faint. They said no, he has to wait. Then about one hour later we went back and gave his symptoms they took him for a CT scan thinking he might be having a stroke. We waited another hour for that result, I have worked in doctor’s offices and hospitals. Not appropriate services. So we were finally sent back and he laid in a bed in the hallway, not one nurse touched him to take his blood pressure the five hours we were there. I kept asking. So an infectious disease doctor took a blood test and said results will come in the following week and she would call us to come to her office. We haven’t heard from her, she never gave me her card. Took my husband to HCA Florida Hospital Ocala. He has a very serious dermatology disease. His upper body is swollen. Doc at The Villages told him to move his arms more. We saw more doctors and had more tests done in the first 12 hours we were at HCA Ocala then in The Villages. Sounds like most of your positive points were at the rehab center not the hospital.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO