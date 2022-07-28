HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offers free community health seminar: “Osteoarthritis: Oh, my aching joints!”

www.tampabaynewswire.com
Long-term care facilities suffer staffing crisis because of the pandemic
Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities struggle to find adequate staffing to operate at full capacity.
Citrus County Chronicle
Can you help HPH Hospice help others?
Good morning! The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support. Many often wonder how hospice is paid. HPH Hospice receives partial...
villages-news.com
Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital
In regards to Ms. Kruger response to my first letter. I am 58 years old, my husband 71. When we arrived to the Villages Hospital ER we checked in, his blood pressure was 80/40! And I had said don’t you think he should be taken in back. He was sweating, just about to faint. They said no, he has to wait. Then about one hour later we went back and gave his symptoms they took him for a CT scan thinking he might be having a stroke. We waited another hour for that result, I have worked in doctor’s offices and hospitals. Not appropriate services. So we were finally sent back and he laid in a bed in the hallway, not one nurse touched him to take his blood pressure the five hours we were there. I kept asking. So an infectious disease doctor took a blood test and said results will come in the following week and she would call us to come to her office. We haven’t heard from her, she never gave me her card. Took my husband to HCA Florida Hospital Ocala. He has a very serious dermatology disease. His upper body is swollen. Doc at The Villages told him to move his arms more. We saw more doctors and had more tests done in the first 12 hours we were at HCA Ocala then in The Villages. Sounds like most of your positive points were at the rehab center not the hospital.
fox13news.com
Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
niceville.com
Florida pain management clinic ordered closed
FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
observernews.net
Diabetes Relief Centers clinic offers breakthrough treatment for diabetes
Patients with Type 1, Type 2 and Pre-diabetes can experience neuropathy, a type of nerve damage that causes pain and numbness in the hands, legs and feet as well as balance issues. In severe cases, diabetes can also cause heart problems and loss of kidney function, leading to dialysis and severely affecting quality of life. Studies have shown it’s been linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia.
tampabeacon.com
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is advising residents of an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low. DOH-Hillsborough reminds residents and...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Pinellas County Business News
August 2022 Collision Conference 2022:Fostering Pinellas County’s Tech Industry Through Shared Partnership Pinellas County Economic Development (PCED) partnered with the City of Clearwater and St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to attend the Collison Conference in Toronto, Canada. With 35,000 attendees representing 130 countries, over 1,500 startups, and almost 800 investors, Collision is one of the largest tech conferences in the world. “This was an excellent way to raise the profile of the St. Pete/Clearwater area as a market for technology companies to locate and grow, as well as a destination for tech talent,” explains PCED Business Development Manager Andrea Falvey. “The Tampa Bay area’s tech industry employs more than 85,000 workers and produces more than $15 billion in annual economic impact – we want the world to know that we have the resources, talent, and support to fuel every tech company’s growth.” Read more about Team Pinellas’s Collision experience at PCED.org/Collision2022.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE
The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Tarpon Springs Business News
Welcome New Business: Moonberry Mercantile When Downtown, a must visit is to the new Moonberry Mercantile & Trading, a retail shop featuring eco-friendly, “slow living” and sustainable household items and decor, garden products, clothing and accessories, including babies and children’s items. This is the place for sustainable products, from beeswax food wrappers to reusable “paper” towels. The store is located at 101 W. Court St., next to Petra Collective.
fox13news.com
$13 for 13 campaign helps kids in need get shoes for back to school
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of kids in need are struggling to get basic supplies, including shoes, to go back to school. To help out, FOX13 is teaming up once again with Metropolitan Ministries for the $13 for 13 campaign. From July 31 to August 14, $13 online donations to Metropolitan...
cltampa.com
Multiple Tampa Bay beaches closed for swimming this weekend, due to high levels of poop bacteria
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Hillsborough County announced a "no swim" public health advisory yesterday for Bahia Beach and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park due to high levels of enteric bacteria. While swimming, wading and water recreation is off-limits, the beaches are still open. Enterococci, a bacteria that typically...
3 batches of Banana Boat sunscreen sprays recalled due to traces of cancer-causing chemical
Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall Friday for three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen sprays after samples came back positive for benzene.
Tampa Bay News Wire
In-Office Trigger Finger Release Surgery Comes to Tampa Bay Area
PALM HARBOR, FL – Orthopedic Specialists of Palm Harbor is the only orthopedic practice in the greater Tampa Bay area to offer an in-office, ultrasound-guided trigger finger release (TFR) procedure. More than 800,000 Americans are diagnosed with stenosing tenosynovitis, commonly known as trigger finger, each year. This condition causes...
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Sheriff Grady Judd needs to fix his Animal Services today!
Polk County Animal Services, “Operating beyond an organization’s capacity for care is an unacceptable practice.”. “It is an unacceptable practice to spray down kennels or cages while animals are inside them.” The Lakeland Gazette that this is routinely done at Animal Control, and the practice is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!
hernandosun.com
Back to School Bash: mission accomplished, despite the heat
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with the Hernando County School District, hosted their sixth Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 23 at Crosspoint Church in Spring Hill. Between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, cars lined Anderson Snow Road with people excitedly waiting to participate in the event.
US News and World Report
6 Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer
Here are the best hospitals in Florida for receiving cancer treatment. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.
