ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offers free community health seminar: “Osteoarthritis: Oh, my aching joints!”

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago
www.tampabaynewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Can you help HPH Hospice help others?

Good morning! The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support. Many often wonder how hospice is paid. HPH Hospice receives partial...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Better results at HCA Florida Hospital Ocala than at Villages hospital

In regards to Ms. Kruger response to my first letter. I am 58 years old, my husband 71. When we arrived to the Villages Hospital ER we checked in, his blood pressure was 80/40! And I had said don’t you think he should be taken in back. He was sweating, just about to faint. They said no, he has to wait. Then about one hour later we went back and gave his symptoms they took him for a CT scan thinking he might be having a stroke. We waited another hour for that result, I have worked in doctor’s offices and hospitals. Not appropriate services. So we were finally sent back and he laid in a bed in the hallway, not one nurse touched him to take his blood pressure the five hours we were there. I kept asking. So an infectious disease doctor took a blood test and said results will come in the following week and she would call us to come to her office. We haven’t heard from her, she never gave me her card. Took my husband to HCA Florida Hospital Ocala. He has a very serious dermatology disease. His upper body is swollen. Doc at The Villages told him to move his arms more. We saw more doctors and had more tests done in the first 12 hours we were at HCA Ocala then in The Villages. Sounds like most of your positive points were at the rehab center not the hospital.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland Regional Health gains attention as second-busiest ER in the country

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland Regional Health is getting national attention for having the second-busiest emergency department in the entire country. The ranking comes from Becker’s Healthcare, a Chicago-based communications group focusing on the health care industry. "It is all about teamwork here in the ER to survive the day,...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooksville, FL
Government
City
Oak Hill, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
niceville.com

Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Diabetes Relief Centers clinic offers breakthrough treatment for diabetes

Patients with Type 1, Type 2 and Pre-diabetes can experience neuropathy, a type of nerve damage that causes pain and numbness in the hands, legs and feet as well as balance issues. In severe cases, diabetes can also cause heart problems and loss of kidney function, leading to dialysis and severely affecting quality of life. Studies have shown it’s been linked to Alzheimer’s and dementia.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
tampabeacon.com

Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA — The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is advising residents of an increase in mosquito-borne illness activity in areas of Hillsborough County. The arbovirus dengue has been detected in cases connected with international travel. The risk to the general public is low. DOH-Hillsborough reminds residents and...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County Business News

August 2022 Collision Conference 2022:Fostering Pinellas County’s Tech Industry Through Shared Partnership Pinellas County Economic Development (PCED) partnered with the City of Clearwater and St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation (EDC) to attend the Collison Conference in Toronto, Canada. With 35,000 attendees representing 130 countries, over 1,500 startups, and almost 800 investors, Collision is one of the largest tech conferences in the world. “This was an excellent way to raise the profile of the St. Pete/Clearwater area as a market for technology companies to locate and grow, as well as a destination for tech talent,” explains PCED Business Development Manager Andrea Falvey. “The Tampa Bay area’s tech industry employs more than 85,000 workers and produces more than $15 billion in annual economic impact – we want the world to know that we have the resources, talent, and support to fuel every tech company’s growth.” Read more about Team Pinellas’s Collision experience at PCED.org/Collision2022.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca#Community Health#General Health#Medical Services#Florida Oak Hill Hospital#Rsvp
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Marion County, FL, Confirms Case of EEE

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a yearling Thoroughbred colt in Marion County, Florida, positive for Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) on July 21. He presented with fever, hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and recumbency (down and unable to get up) beginning on July 8. The colt was undervaccinated and is now deceased.
MARION COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning

On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tarpon Springs Business News

Welcome New Business: Moonberry Mercantile When Downtown, a must visit is to the new Moonberry Mercantile & Trading, a retail shop featuring eco-friendly, “slow living” and sustainable household items and decor, garden products, clothing and accessories, including babies and children’s items. This is the place for sustainable products, from beeswax food wrappers to reusable “paper” towels. The store is located at 101 W. Court St., next to Petra Collective.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

$13 for 13 campaign helps kids in need get shoes for back to school

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of kids in need are struggling to get basic supplies, including shoes, to go back to school. To help out, FOX13 is teaming up once again with Metropolitan Ministries for the $13 for 13 campaign. From July 31 to August 14, $13 online donations to Metropolitan...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

In-Office Trigger Finger Release Surgery Comes to Tampa Bay Area

PALM HARBOR, FL – Orthopedic Specialists of Palm Harbor is the only orthopedic practice in the greater Tampa Bay area to offer an in-office, ultrasound-guided trigger finger release (TFR) procedure. More than 800,000 Americans are diagnosed with stenosing tenosynovitis, commonly known as trigger finger, each year. This condition causes...
hernandosun.com

Back to School Bash: mission accomplished, despite the heat

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Department, in conjunction with the Hernando County School District, hosted their sixth Annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 23 at Crosspoint Church in Spring Hill. Between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm, cars lined Anderson Snow Road with people excitedly waiting to participate in the event.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

6 Top Hospitals in Florida for Cancer

Here are the best hospitals in Florida for receiving cancer treatment. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute is a cancer facility and teaching hospital in Tampa, Florida. U.S. News nationally ranked it for cancer as an adult specialty hospital in the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings. It is highly performing in surgery for colon, lung, ovaries and prostate cancers. Outcome and experience scores for 30-day survival and home discharge are excellent, and the relative volume of high-risk patients is very high.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy