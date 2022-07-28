ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH3Sg_0gwVy1xY00
Abortion child rape arrest Gerson Fuentes, center, the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl who then traveled to Indiana to have an abortion, center, appears between his lawyer, Bryan Bowen, left, and an interpreter in Franklin County common pleas court for his bond hearing in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Judge Julie Lynch denied bond. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two counts of raping the girl, who turned 10 before having the abortion in a case that has become a flashpoint in the national discussion about access to the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Fuentes, who is from Guatemala, faces the possibility of life in prison with no chance of parole. That penalty and “not having any ties to this community that can be proved legally makes it a substantial flight risk,” Franklin County Judge Julie Lynch said after a 35-minute hearing.

The girl confirmed that Fuentes attacked her, Fuentes confessed to Columbus police detectives, and DNA testing of the aborted fetus confirmed Fuentes was the father, Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer and detective Jeffrey Huhn said in court Thursday.

Huhn said he was unable, when searching multiple databases, to find any evidence that Fuentes was in the country legally.

In denying bond, Lynch cited that evidence, the violence of the crime and the fact that Fuentes had been living in the same home with the girl and her mother.

“To allow him to return to that home, the traumatic and psychological impact would be undeserving to an alleged victim,” Lynch said. She also cited the “physical, and mental and emotional trauma” the girl suffered from enduring the rapes and the abortion, and finding her case at the center of the country's abortion debate.

The case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable "fetal heartbeat" after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

President Joe Biden cited the case when he signed an order July 8 trying to protect abortion access. Some conservatives and prominent Republicans, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, cast doubt on the story initially, then condemned the attack after Fuentes was arrested.

Fuentes' attorney, Bryan Bowen, argued against a no-bond hearing and unsuccessfully asked Lynch to set a reasonable bond. He said there was no evidence that there was physical abuse outside of the rapes or that the girl had been put under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He also said that Fuentes had family ties in Columbus, that he had a job, and that there was no evidence of a criminal history. Fuentes has lived in the area about seven years.

“We've heard evidence about the nature of the offense, but we have not heard any evidence presented about any danger that Mr. Fuentes would pose to any particular person or to the community,” he said. He declined to comment after Lynch's ruling.

Dan Meyer, an assistant Franklin County prosecutor, said Thursday that Fuentes was providing for the girl's family, including her mother.

Columbus police learned about the girl’s pregnancy after her mother alerted Franklin County Children Services on June 22. Huhn said Fuentes confessed to raping the girl, who turned 10 on May 28, on two occasions.

The girl saw a Columbus-area doctor in late June with a plan to have an abortion locally, but that wasn’t possible due to the gestational age, determined to be six weeks and four days, Huhn testified.

Ohio's “heartbeat” abortion ban includes an exception only for an emergency that is life-threatening or involving a “serious risk of the substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.”

Indiana's Republican Senate leaders proposed a bill this month that would prohibit abortions from the time an egg is implanted in a uterus, with exceptions in cases of rape and incest and to protect the life of the mother. The proposal followed the controversy over the Ohio girl's abortion in Indiana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended...
HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bacterium that causes deadly tropical disease now endemic to US Gulf Coast, CDC says

A potentially deadly type of bacterium has been detected for the first time in U.S. soil and water samples, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday. The bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei, can cause an illness known as melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which has proven fatal in half of all cases worldwide, NBC News reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Election Day approaching in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — August 4 is Election Day in Tennessee. Early voting lasted from July 15-30. Over 75,000 people turned out for early voting in Shelby County, according to GoVoteTN. The ballot includes both the federal and state Primary Election, as well as the General Election for county...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Ohio Attorney General#Abortions#Guatemala#Violent Crime#The Supreme Court#Woul
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy