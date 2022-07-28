UK Supreme Court refuses to intervene in life-support battle

Britain Life Support The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, speaks to the media outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, Monday, July 25, 2022. The parents of a 12-year-old boy in Britain who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage have lost a court appeal to stop doctors from ending life support for their son. Three Court of Appeal judges delivered a ruling about what was in the best interests of Archie Battersbee, who was found unconscious at home on April 7. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) (Dominic Lipinski)

LONDON — (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.

Archie Battersbee's parents filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to halt rulings by lower courts to allow doctors to legally withdraw life support from their son.

Archie's mother, Hollie Dance, found him unconscious at home on Apr. 7. Dance has said she believed he may have been taking part in an online challenge.

Doctors treating the teen at the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead, and say continued life-support treatment is not in his best interests.

Dance argued that she had seen indications that Archie, who is attached to a ventilator, had twice tried to breathe independently in the past few days.

Two High Court judges and three judges at the Court of Appeal agreed with the doctors. Appeal judge Andrew McFarlane said Monday that medical staff had seen “no signs of life” in Archie.

Dance and her partner, Paul Battersbee, then took their battle to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said in a statement Thursday that a panel of three judges refused to give the couple permission to appeal.

