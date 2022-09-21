2023 Oscars Hub: Awards Predictions, Columns and News Archives
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.
LAST UPDATED : Sept. 21, 2022
See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .
To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .
2023 Academy Awards Predictions
BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT
Awards Circuit (Film Column) Archives
- Michelle Williams to Campaign for Lead Actress for ‘The Fabelmans,’ Supporting Race Now Wide Open
- ‘RRR’ Team Reacts to India Not Selecting It for Oscars, Urges Academy to Vote for It in Other Categories
- Brendan Fraser Is Back: Believe the Hype About His Oscar Chances for ‘The Whale’
- Can Harry Styles Really Get an Oscar Nomination for Acting?
- ‘Wendell and Wild’ Places Jordan Peele and Henry Selick at the Forefront of Animated Oscar Race
- Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Could Be the Oscar Frontrunner for Best Picture
- Mystery Solved! ‘Glass Onion’ Kills at TIFF and Should Be Netflix’s Leading Best Picture Pony
- ‘The Woman King’ Reigns Over TIFF and Hopefully the Oscars Will Notice
- ‘The Inspection’ Carries Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union Into the Oscar Race
- Five Things About Oscar Season We Learned at Telluride
- In the Name of the Father: With ‘The Son,’ Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor Oscar Moment Has Arrived
- How ‘Close,’ ‘Holy Spider’ and ‘Sr.’ Highlight the Need for More International and Documentaries in Best Picture
- Taylor Russell Brings Cannibal Magic to ‘Bones and All’ — Will the Academy Bite?
- Despite Florence Pugh’s Fearless Turn, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Isn’t a Major Oscar Contender
- ‘Empire of Light’ Is an Old-School Oscar Contender With a Career-Best Performance From Olivia Colman
- Buddy Comedy Duo Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Enter the Oscar Race for ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
- ‘Tár’ Could Bring Cate Blanchett Her Third Oscar and Todd Field His First Academy Award
- ‘Women Talking’ Soars at Telluride, Sarah Polley Could Be Third Consecutive Female Director Oscar Winner
- ‘Bardo’ or Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bleak Outlook on Life That Awards Voters Won’t Understand
- Venice Film Festival Sets the Stage for the International Oscar Race With ‘Bardo’ and ‘Argentina 1985’
- How India’s Action Epic ‘RRR’ Could Bring the Country’s First Oscar Nom in 21 Years
- Is Jordan Peele’s Latest an Oscar Contender? ‘Nope,’ But He Is Our Modern Day Hitchcock
- Who Will Be the Academy’s New President? Meet the Frontrunners to Lead the Oscars
- 19 Oscar Contenders From the Year So Far Include ‘Elvis,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- Austin Butler’s Transformation in ‘Elvis’ Will Offer a Little More Oscar Conversation in Best Actor
- ‘Crimes of the Future’ Won’t Cut Into the Oscars, but It’s Time for David Cronenberg to Receive the Honorary Treatment
- How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Tom Cruise’s Need for Speed Could Fly to the Oscars
- There Will Be a ‘Triangle of Sadness’ If Awards Aren’t Given to Ruben Östlund and Dolly De Leon
- ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Could Be Cannes’ First Oscar Best Picture Contender
- ‘Armageddon Time’ Proves Not All Auteur Childhood Portraits Are an Oscar Slam Dunk
- Cannes Oscar Hopefuls Include ‘Elvis’, ‘Armageddon Time’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- Do ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Northman’ and ‘Unbearable Weight’ Offer More Action Than Awards Voters Can Handle?
- Not So Fast Will Smith, Chris Rock and the Academy: There Are More People Who Deserve Apologies (Column)
- Oscars 2023: Our First Blind Predictions, From ‘Fabelmans’ to ‘Flower Moon’
Awards Circuit Podcast Interview Archives (Film)
- Variety Awards Circuit Podcast Season Three begins Sept. 29, 2022
The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC. Oscar nomination voting begins on Jan. 12, 2023, until Jan. 17, 2023. Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
About Variety Awards Circuit:
Variety’s unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year’s awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes — Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety’s leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.More from Variety
