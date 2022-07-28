NC Republicans ask judge to reinstate 20-week abortion ban

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will wait until after this year’s November midterm elections to recommend which states should lead the presidential primary process, the committee told states this weekend. The delay came as a surprise to political observers, who had expected the committee to issue a final recommendation as early as […] The post DNC delays decision on presidential primary calendar to after November, prolonging uncertainty appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.

CONCORD, NH ・ 21 MINUTES AGO