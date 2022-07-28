www.redlandscommunitynews.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Daring video shows a bear wandering in Pomona overnight. The bear was spotted in the area near La Verne and Pomona early Sunday around 2 a.m. A viewer told FOX 11 the bear was seen on the Metrolink train tracks at the Pomona station on Fulton Road before running straight into a construction area on Garey Avenue.
Pat Rielly did it for the Right Reasons
Pat Rielly, former president of the PGA of America, passed away on May 4 at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., due to heart failure at the age of 87. Rielly served as president during one of golf’s watershed moments in race relations during the 1990 PGA Championship, and was a leader who applied the necessary toughness during his 55 years of PGA membership after serving four years of service in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he attained the rank of captain before his discharge in 1964.
Highway 38 closed near Angelus Oaks due to mud, flooding, officials say
Highway 38 was closed in both directions near Angelus Oaks due to mud and flooding, officials said.
Flood watch for the mountains and high desert
A Flood Watch will be in effect today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for the mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as well as high desert communities. The potential for thunderstorms isn't as great as it was over the weekend, but storms are still a threat. Dew points...
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
These roads are the deadliest in California
California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
Big Falls in San Bernardino National Forest proves dangerous for some hikers
Big Falls waterfalls in the San Bernardino National Forest is full of beautiful views and fun trails, but recent falls have officials worried that some visitors aren’t doing enough to stay safe. On Thursday, a 46-year-old woman fell about 50 feet and “landed on rocks and suffered life-threatening injuries,” said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the […]
SoCal weather: Thunderstorms and lightning hit Big Bear as rain chances kick off week
Parts of Southern California are seeing thunderstorms and lightning as clouds and monsoonal moisture linger throughout the region Monday.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
$475 Million Freeway Expansion Project Breaks Ground Near Irvine
The SR 55 Improvement Project, Orange County’s newest freeway expansion undertaking, broke ground on Thursday, July 28. During a ceremony, local leaders shared their enthusiasm for the project which aims to decongest the county’s troublesome traffic areas, namely the 55 Freeway, and its joining freeways Interstate 405 and Interstate 5.
Another hiker dies in Forest Falls
For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hiker in Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred over the weekend. According to a press release...
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
Old Western flair at Pioneertown
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — If you have ever driven along Route 62 near Palm Springs, you might have stumbled upon remnants of an old western town that was built as a movie set nearly 80 years ago. In more recent years, Pioneertown has been experiencing something of a renaissance...
5814 E Muir Drive, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92869
Listed by Christina Rodin-Atwater with eXp Realty of California Inc. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Welcome to 5814 E Muir Dr in the Community of Los Tesoros nestled on a Cul-De-Sac Street in the Hills of Orange. As you drive up to this home, you will notice the detail work with Natural Stone accents. Upscale Interior Remodel in Contemporary Style with 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, OFFICE and HOME GYM. With nearly 3,000 Sq ft of Living Space and a 9,180 Sq Ft Private Lot, this home is sure to please even the most discerning Buyer. Walk into a Massive Open Concept Kitchen with several Seating areas, Barstools and Dining Area, Cozy Family Room with Fireplace where Bi-Fold Doors extend into your Outdoor Living Space, Entertainer's Bar Area, Gym or Downstairs Office with its' separate entrance, Guest Bathroom, Inside Laundry, and Direct Garage Access. Interior Designed with Natural Stone and Porcelain Tile Flooring. You'll enjoy Hilltop Views from the Primary Bedroom Balcony and from other bedrooms. Primary Bedroom Ensuite includes a Sitting Area with Fireplace, Bathroom equipped with huge Walk-In Shower, Dual Shower Heads, Double Sinks, and Two Mirrored Closets with Organizers. Upstairs you'll also find 3 additional Bedrooms all with Closet Organizers. Oversized Two-Car Garage has Custom Cabinetry and a unique Hair Styling Station, great for your mobile Hair Stylist to come to you. Backyard designed with Natural Stone, Synthetic Grass, Custom Jacuzzi that fits more than 8 people, Built-In BBQ with Island Seating and TV, Firepit, and Room for a Pool. Orange Unified School District, 55 Fwy & Toll Roads, Old Towne Orange, Tustin Marketplace, and great Restaurants and Entertainment all nearby. Discover life in the Hills of Orange! Contact your Realtor or the Listing Agent for a private showing!
Friday: Monsoonal thunderstorms spread west through the weekend
There is a notable increase in humidity when you step outside. Dew point temperatures have climbed into the 60s compared to yesterday's 40s! Monsoon flow will continue to expand westward into Southern California, creating an environment conducive to thunderstorms this weekend. On Saturday, thunderstorm chances increase for the High Desert...
Loma Linda University Medical Center gets high honors from national magazine
Loma Linda University Medical Center has been recognized as the 2022-2023 No. 1 hospital in the Riverside and San Bernardino metro area and No. 12 in California by U.S. News and World Report. The Medical Center earned “High Performing” marks in 22 types of care, including a national ranking in...
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms
A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
380 S Devon Road, Orange, Orange County, CA, 92868
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This home is located near prestigious St. Josephs Hospital and Choc. Wood floors adorn this mid century classic. With large living room and fireplace. Galley kitchen overlooks very large rear yard. Three bedrooms with a bath set off of the main floor plan. Attached 2 car garage with driveway. Large rear yard. Located near shopping and schools. This is a classic house with a lot of potential.
