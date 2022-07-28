ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida firefighters open new restaurant - Meet Fire Dept. Meals

By David Martin
 4 days ago
fox35orlando.com

'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford

Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes

American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4

SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando

ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022

With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square

My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
LADY LAKE, FL

