Florida firefighters open new restaurant - Meet Fire Dept. Meals

www.wogx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
Florida offers ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate to benefit veterans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida can now pre-order a new license plate that benefits veterans. Florida’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag will be placed into production once 3,000 are sold. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Pre-sale vouchers are going for $33.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Man found dead in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
Lake and Seminole firefighters battle blaze after possible arson at home
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake and Seminole counties responded to a fire at a home in Montverde overnight. Lake County and Clermont firefighters were called around 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a fire at a home with people still inside. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
fox35orlando.com
'Dream come true': Nonprofit, volunteers help build custom home for U.S. veteran in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Soon enough, a U.S. Army veteran who recently moved to Florida will have a new, accessible home for him and his family. Dozens of volunteers were out at the home Saturday laying sod and landscaping on the home, where U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski will live with his family.
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video captures gunfire that left 7 hurt in downtown Orlando, police still seeking tips
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police continued to search for clues Monday morning after a weekend shooting left seven people hurt in downtown Orlando. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. Orlando police said that as bars and restaurants were...
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
westorlandonews.com
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
villages-news.com
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
orlandoweekly.com
These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
With COVID-29 causing long shutdowns and inflation raising the cost of everything, the restaurant industry has been put through a ringer. Some restos finally decided to hang up their aprons this year. Here are all the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022. Belanger Bagels. 4339 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL...
villages-news.com
Dog brought to Spanish Springs Town Square
My husband and I went to Spanish Springs Town Square recently to see Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop. As excellent as they were I was unable to enjoy the performance due to watching a dog that was brought to the square. He was perfectly well behaved, a beautiful brown dog of a breed. Very large, similar to a Weimaraner but brown not grey. His owner made me livid. When the dog arrived he seemed happy, smiling and wagging his tail. But, that dog didn’t belong there in this weather. After 30 minutes he was panting constantly. You could see he was unhappy. The tail no longer wagging. Although the owner provided him with water, often it didn’t make the dog comfortable. He was miserable in the heat, his feet on the scorching pavement, in the sunniest area in the square. I felt so sad for that dog. I love dogs, especially the large ones. I have a 70 lb. Boxer/Amstaff mix. We love to bring her to the square, too. But not in this kind of heat and not with an extremely loud band. She loves to accompany us but we leave her home in air conditioned comfort this time of year.
Comments / 0