Sheila Makes a Getaway as the Cops Swarm In — and Finn Reaches Out to Steffy

By Candace Young
SheKnows
 4 days ago
SheKnows

Shawn and Evan Learn Who the Father of Jan’s Baby Is — and Xander Threatens Lucas

Leo finds Gwen crying in the Square over an online article about Jake’s death. He reminds her that he cheated on her with Gabi, but she can’t help remembering all the good times they shared. After a few glib remarks, Leo offers his condolences and suggests she think about her future now that she’s out of prison. Namely, how to get Sarah away from hunky Xander. She thinks she might have a chance now that Sarah’s a person of interest in Abigail’s murder.
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Lets Us Crash a Wedding ‘Filled With Love, Laughter and Tears of Joy!’ — Plus, a New Love for Bill?

His photos and videos were the next best thing to being there. Bold & Beautiful leading man Don Diamont is no stranger to weddings. As Brad on The Young and the Restless and Bill on his current soap, he’s gotten married more than half a dozen times. But few and far between are the nuptials that were as special as the ones that he most recently attended.
SheKnows

Grace Warrior's Adoration for Her 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin Will Melt Your Heart

Click here to read the full article. Prepare your heart for so many feelings. Bindi Irwin captured her 1-year-old daughter Grace visiting the Australia Zoo, where she gleefully said hello to photos of her grandpa, the late Steve Irwin. Little Grace pointed at the pictures and made delighted noises as she wandered back and forth inside the zoo. Then, she offered the sweetest backwards wave. “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat @australiazoo even more beautiful,” Bindi captioned the video. “Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.” View this post on Instagram A...
SheKnows

‘In the Very Room My Father Took His Last Breath,’ General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart Reflects on Life With an Open Heart

Sometimes it’s good to just sit back and reflect. Life, as we know, can all too easily get away from us. We spend so much time running around, worrying about what’s to come, that we forget to take the time to appreciate what we have. It’s a lesson General Hospital‘s James Patrick Stuart understands well — though Valentin may have a bit of a tougher time grasping it. The life of a Cassadine never seems to slow down.
SheKnows

As General Hospital Cheers Rebecca Herbst’s Liz-aversary, Fans Cry Foul: ‘So Where’s Her Special Episode?’

“Elizabeth Webber needs to be front and center!”. Obviously, the folks at General Hospital had the best of intentions when on August 1 they sent out a tweet congratulating longtime leading lady Rebecca Herbst on having played Elizabeth for a quarter century. But we all know what they say about good intentions and where the road paved with them leads, right?
SheKnows

This Reddit User Confronted Her Brother and SIL About Their 'Inconsiderate' Pregnancy Announcement & She's Completely Justified

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is rallying around a user who took to the “AITA” forum to share that she confronted her brother and sister-in-law over their choice of a pregnancy announcement. The user explained that her sister Dana had a miscarriage less than a week ago. The whole family got together for dinner and were comforting Dana about her loss. Then, her brother Kevin and his wife Nina decided that it would be a great time to share some news. “They basically said that they were expecting their first baby and Dana immediately started crying,” she wrote. “Once her...
SheKnows

General Hospital

This is a day you won’t want to miss as Trina takes the stand in her own defense. Meanwhile, the showdown between Ava and Esme explodes even as Nikolas approaches his son. Finn heads to the hospital so that he can check on Elizabeth on her first official day back. But something very unexpected is about to happen!
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Shares Photos From His Daughter’s Third Birthday Party That Will Melt Your Heart

She was a little princess at her own special event. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan has been front and center on the CBS soap as of late with Finn’s back from the not-so-dead storyline and all of the craziness that has stemmed from it. But earlier this month it was his daughter Poppy who was standing in the limelight during her big third birthday bash!
SheKnows

How 'The Kissing Hand' Led to One Mom's Heartwarming Back-to-School Tradition

Click here to read the full article. Children’s librarian and former educator Melissa Harrington knows her stuff when it comes to books — so when a parent asks her for recommendations on the perfect kids’ book for back-to-school, she has just the thing: The Kissing Hand by Audrey Penn. It’s about an adorable raccoon named Chester who is wary of starting school, and the sweet way his mom, Mrs. Raccoon, soothes his fears with a kiss on his paw to remind him that she’s always there. The book has more than 6,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, and parents are raving, saying...
SheKnows

Paulina Porizkova Stars in 'Timeless' Fashion Campaign That Flaunts Her Long Legs & Gorgeous Gray Hair

Click here to read the full article. Paulina Porizkova’s supermodel career is thriving, and designers are clamoring to work with her because fashion is for every season of life. Modeling La Ligne’s Summer 2022 collection, she’s joining a long line of iconic faces who have also represented the brand, including Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, and Mindy Kaling. Shot by Jill Greenberg, the images show off Porizkova’s gorgeous long legs and stunning gray hair in the brand’s “timeless” designs created for women in every decade. At 57, she’s showing off how fashion isn’t just for Gen Z and Millennials. From the stunning...
SheKnows

Stephen & Ayesha Curry Are Amazed 11 Years Have 'Flown By' in Loving Anniversary Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. Stephen and Ayesha Curry are letting their summer of love continue as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 30. The couple each shared a carousel of snapshots from a recent vacation to France that shows how adorable they are together. Ayesha wrote about how shocked she is that over a decade has gone by. “It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything,” she gushed. :Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way...
