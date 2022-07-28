Ice Cream Company Announces a Piece of My Childhood Will Be Gone Forever

danburycountry.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Cheshire, CT Museum Is A Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction
I have always collected things for as long as I can remember. From baseball cards and comic books to Star Wars toys and Batman action figures, my collections ran the gamut of pop culture-type items through the years. Recently, in my search for interesting places, I found a very unique personal collection of nearly 80,000 items in a museum located in Cheshire, CT.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Art and Life Blend Together at This $9,995,000 Stunning Contemporary Masterpiece in Westport
The House in Westport provides open floor plan & transparent railings on outdoor balconies/decks make for unobstructed views throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 135 Harbor Rd, Westport, Connecticut; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Danielle Malloy – Nest Seekers International – (Phone: (203) 921-9987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Westport.
3 Things to Love & One Thing to Never Forget in Highland, NY
Never forgetting this could save you a ton of money in the future!. The odds say that most of us have driven through the hamlet of Highland at one time or another. Highland, located in the town of Llyod, is impossible to avoid if you ever cross the Mid Hudson Bridge so even if you think you've never been there, you probably have...LOL!
Brookfield Eatery JJ Stacks Given High Praise for Their Wings on Popular Web Series
The crew at J.J. Stacks always seem to find their way onto my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show), and into my articles in so many different ways. There was the fire, the ridiculously difficult golf course on the property, the drive-in movie night, and now a web series. Somehow, some way, owner Joey Attonito and the crew at J.J. Stacks in Brookfield stay relevant.
Fairfield Native Justin Long Returns to Connecticut for Benefit Movie Marathon
I love it when nationally-known celebrities appear at charitable events in their hometowns. It's a thrill to see folks like Denis Leary, Bernie Williams, Christian Siriano, and Baba Booey up close at a local Police vs Fire hockey game. If you hurry, there's a chance for you to be in the same room as Justin Long this weekend here in Connecticut.
GE Appliances begins manufacturing operations in Connecticut
GE Appliances, a Haier company, has opened an appliance microfactory in Stamford, Conn. The microfactory is the first completed phase of CoCREATE Stamford. When fully open, the facility will feature, in addition to modern manufacturing, a collaborative makerspace for the community, provide hands-on educational opportunities, and offer unique brand and product experiences for consumers looking for inspiration in the kitchen and home space, according to the company.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Magnificent Stone Georgian House in Greenwich with Gorgeously and Tastefully Landscape Lists for $14,950,000
The House in Greenwich offers every luxury & amenity on an executive level, now available for sale. This home located at 16 Deer Park Dr, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 3.02 acres of lot area. Call Deborah Ference-Gray – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 917.584.4903) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Greenwich.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Barcelona Wine Bar Launches Happy Hour Menu...And We Are Down
We here at CTbites don’t normally focus on chain restaurants, both national and micro, but if there’s one that gets a pass it’s Barcelona Wine Bar. After all, Barcelona originated in South Norwalk way back in 1996 before expanding to other cities in Connecticut, then ultimately to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Georgia, and a handful of other states.
Southport horse farm plans to keep growing, honored as community staple
FAIRFIELD — Salko Farm & Stable is a place where thousands of people have learned to ride and care for horses — and its owner will be the first to tell you that it takes a lot of work to run. “I’m tied down. I’m not complaining. That’s...
The Yankee Silversmith Inn, Part 2
[N.B. This month’s column is a continuation of my recalling halcyon days I enjoyed performing at the Yankee Silversmith Inn in Wallingford, CT, and being mentored by the fabulous banjoist, vocalist, and showman Bob Price, the “Banjo Crackerjack.” Part 1 is in the July 2022 issue]. My...
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Need Job? Frontier To Train Pilots To Fly At Newburgh, NY Airport
Have you been thinking about not only just looking for a new job, but also a new career? The pandemic really has everyone re-thinking about the difference about just working for a paycheck and working at a job that you love. There is a pilot shortage across the United States...
Outrageous Bagels in Westchester and Where to Find Them
Warning: These are not your average bagels. Instead, they’re over-the-top in the best way possible at these Westchester eateries. The iconic New York bagel is not only a Sunday morning staple and the crucial foundation for a bacon, egg, and cheese, but an ever-evolving craft. These rings of perfection can be humble flavor vehicles for creative schmears or inventions all on their own. These six bakeries, bagel stores, and cafes in Westchester have put unique spins on the classic bagel. If you are a purist, don’t worry, they all still ensure the crisp, chewy, and fluffy essence that’s integral to a bagel.
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
