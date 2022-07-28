ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

As Cache Valley remains mired in a midsummer heat wave, it’s time once again to seek cooler temperatures at high elevation, where the lofty summit of Mount Elmer beckons. Elmer isn’t the highest point in the Bear River Range — in fact, it barely makes the top 10. Nevertheless, this prominent peak located smack-dab in the middle of the Mount Naomi Wilderness is a must-do for local peakbaggers, offering 360-degree views and a pristine alpine hiking experience, far from the buzz of motorized vehicles.

