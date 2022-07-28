ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

www.hjnews.com
Related
Herald-Journal
Ruling leaves questions about Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware bankruptcy judge has approved parts of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan but rejected other provisions, saying in a ruling Friday that the organization has “decisions to make.”. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein issued her 281-page ruling several months after holding...
Herald-Journal
Mount Elmer hike features pristine wilderness, unforgettable views
As Cache Valley remains mired in a midsummer heat wave, it’s time once again to seek cooler temperatures at high elevation, where the lofty summit of Mount Elmer beckons. Elmer isn’t the highest point in the Bear River Range — in fact, it barely makes the top 10. Nevertheless, this prominent peak located smack-dab in the middle of the Mount Naomi Wilderness is a must-do for local peakbaggers, offering 360-degree views and a pristine alpine hiking experience, far from the buzz of motorized vehicles.
Herald-Journal
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
Herald-Journal
Stenson wins LIV Golf event and gets $4 million in debut
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Henrik Stenson's decision that cost him the European Ryder Cup captaincy paid large and immediate dividends Sunday when he won the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster and picked up more than $4 million for three days' work. Staked to a three-shot lead going into the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
'Try it before you buy it': Apprentices can learn about hunting through DWR Trial Hunting Program
Those who are interested in hunting, but may not know how to start, can enroll in the Utah Division of Wildlife’s Trial Hunting Program to gather experience from already seasoned hunters. According to a news release from the DWR, an apprentice hunter must be at least 12 years of...
Comments / 0