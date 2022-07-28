Florida firefighters open new restaurant - Meet Fire Dept. Meals

www.fox35orlando.com
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Fire Rescue Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter Passes Away
BREVARD COUNTY • , FLORIDA – Brevard County Fire Rescue officals announced the passing of Paramedic Whitney Moses-Senter, which took place on July 5 due to natural causes. Paramedic Moses-Senter served the citizens of Brevard County for a year and a half. “Although she served for a short...
fox35orlando.com
'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated. People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.
35 Ideas for a Perfect Date Night in Sanford
Sanford, Florida is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. A phenomenal historic downtown area is totally walkable. Plus there are many things to do in Sanford and date ideas around the area. Dinner cruises, marshmallow workshops, horseback trail rides, craft beer tours, zip line adventures, and more. Here are 35 date night ideas to explore!
fox35orlando.com
5 new schools to open in Orange County this month
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods. The new schools will increase the total number of public schools...
fox35orlando.com
Two pierced by stingrays in Daytona Beach, officials say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after being pierced by stingrays while in ankle-deep water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Authorities said a 50-year-old South Carolina man and a 24-year-old Maryland woman both complained of pain shooting up...
YMCA of Central Florida hosts back-to-school celebrations
ORLANDO, Fla. — The first day back to school for students in Orange County is Aug. 10, which means it’s time for families to get those school essentials. WATCH: Florida’s back-to-school tax-free holiday: What does it include?. Several Central Florida organizations held back-to-school events on Saturday, including...
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead with in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
westorlandonews.com
Local Revealed as Finalist for America’s Top Veterinary Heroes
American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, revealed the 10 finalists of the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards, sponsored by Zoetis, and Dr. Raquel Fagan from Mount Dora, Florida is one of the finalists in the Hero Veterinarian category. The finalists were selected out of a pool of more than 500 nominations from across the country.
tastychomps.com
First Look: Tasty Chomps x The Tap Room at Dubsdread – A Taste of… The Tap Room at Dubsdread Secret Menu – August 4th thru August 14th 2022
“A Taste of… presented by Tasty Chomps x Orlando Foodie Forum” is a new secret menu for foodies to get “A Taste Of…” a local Orlando restaurant with a special pre-fixe menu (similar to Magical Dining) for dine-in or takeout for a limited time. Conveniently...
Central Florida doctor explains the latest COVID-19 trends amid BA.5 sub-variant
ORLANDO, Fla. — A central Florida doctor said we should be prepared to see a few more cases of rebound as a result of the Paxlovid medication. Dr. Aftab Khan said data surrounding the medication is outdated and is less effective when it comes to emerging COVID sub-variants. He...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Best place to watch a rocket launch? Check out The Space Bar in Titusville!
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Where is the best place to watch a rocket launch on the Space Coast? It could quite possibly be the crown jewel at the new space-themed Courtyard by Marriott in Titusville.
fox35orlando.com
'Dream come true': Nonprofit, volunteers help build custom home for U.S. veteran in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Soon enough, a U.S. Army veteran who recently moved to Florida will have a new, accessible home for him and his family. Dozens of volunteers were out at the home Saturday laying sod and landscaping on the home, where U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski will live with his family.
fox35orlando.com
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
Here are 9 things you should put in your hurricane supply kit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season is well underway. Even when there is not an active storm on the horizon, it’s crucial to stay prepared. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. The...
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
fox35orlando.com
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
click orlando
Oviedo Mall owners seek changes to redevelopment plan
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo city leaders are scheduled to discuss possible changes to the redevelopment of the Oviedo Mall. Owners are seeking changes to the original plan, which was submitted last year. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Documents originally showed that owners wanted to redevelop...
fox35orlando.com
Lanes reopen on I-4 following deadly crash near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County reopened Monday morning, after being closed for several hours because of a deadly crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer. The lanes were shut down from Lake Mary Boulevard to County Road 46A shortly before 6 a.m....
