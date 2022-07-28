ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager hails quality of this summer's Women's Euros ahead of England-Germany final

SkySports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Bassett
Person
Karen Carney
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Hungarian GP: Max Verstappen says Red Bull qualifying glitch is not a 'big issue'

World Championship leader Max Verstappen says the "glitch" on his Red Bull that resulted in him only qualifying tenth for the Hungarian GP is not a "big issue". Verstappen, who goes into Sunday's race with a 63-point lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings, had appeared to be one of several drivers in with a chance of pole at the Hungaroring as a wide-open qualifying session reached its climax.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#English Football#Women S Euros#Wembley#Sky Sports Women#Community Shield
SkySports

Darwin Nunez: Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's Community Shield hero

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the impact Darwin Nunez had coming off the bench to turn the Community Shield in his side's favour against Manchester City. The 23-year-old Uruguay striker, who could become the club's record signing at £85m if all the add-ons included in the summer deal with Benfica come to fruition, was introduced with 30 minutes to go and produced an impressive cameo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Norwich beaten; Derby win

Norwich's Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off. The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade

Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Accrington 2-2 Charlton: Stanley earn point after late drama

Charlton's stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season. Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.
SOCCER
SkySports

Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road

Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy