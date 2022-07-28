Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager hails quality of this summer's Women's Euros ahead of England-Germany final

World Championship leader Max Verstappen says the "glitch" on his Red Bull that resulted in him only qualifying tenth for the Hungarian GP is not a "big issue". Verstappen, who goes into Sunday's race with a 63-point lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings, had appeared to be one of several drivers in with a chance of pole at the Hungaroring as a wide-open qualifying session reached its climax.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO