After record funding, Michigan schools seek more money

Judge delays Michigan minimum wage, paid sick leave ruling until February
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s minimum wage won’t jump from $9.87 per hour to $12, and employers won’t have to provide paid sick leave until at least February, according to a ruling from Court of Claims Judge Douglas B. Shapiro. On July 19, Shapiro ruled that...
State lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s school funding math
ATLANTA -- When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for the state's public schools, President Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, "Purple Rain" cassettes were flying off the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed...
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
Idaho Rep. Simpson made 15 funding requests for state projects — then voted against them
Originally published Aug. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made requests for funding...
Virginia localities receive their allocations opioid settlement payments
(The Center Square) – Virginia localities have begun receiving payments from an opioid-related settlement with three distributors, which are separate from the state funding and total more than $4 million in the first installment. McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health agreed to pay the commonwealth and its localities about $530...
Most Illinois Bright Start college savings values drop, some significantly
(The Center Square) – With the state's college savings program seeing most investment funds down for the year, one analyst sees a potential cost to taxpayers. Parents investing in Illinois' Bright Start college savings program may have been shocked at their fund balance in recent statements. Of 17 different...
Tennessee approves $115.5M in federally-funded COVID-19 recovery projects
(The Center Square) — Tennessee leadership approved $115.5 million more in federal spending on projects related to coronavirus recovery. Tennessee’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group approved funding for several projects, including more than $51 million to purchase a new retirement management computer program, $32.2 million toward a new Food and Animal Sciences Center at Tennessee State University and $19.4 million to increase the child-care capacities of programs for the Department of Human Services.
Michigan county prosecutors given green light to enforce state abortion ban
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Court of Appeals on Monday ruled the injunction against enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion doesn’t apply to county prosecutors. Judge Stephen Borrello signed the ruling, stating the injunction only applies to courts specifically under the supervision of Attorney General...
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Illinois to get $760 million in opioid settlement
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is set to get $760 million in a settlement with opioid drug marketers and a manufacturer. The governor is forming and advisory board on how to spend the money. The board will meet to discuss ways of spending Illinois' share of...
Voters in limbo: Who’s in 1st? What’s in 2nd? And, 3rd, I don’t know which House member to call
WAHOO, Nebraska — Residents of this Saunders County town 45 miles west of Omaha and 30 miles north of Lincoln are living in something of a congressional limbo these days. Until early next January, Congress considers them part of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, as they have been since the 1960s. But they have had no say in who represents them in Congress from now until then.
Ohio lawmakers look deeper into sentencing reform
(The Center Square) – Nonviolent offenders could find it easier to get out of prison and work their way back into society if bipartisan legislation introduced in the Ohio House becomes law. At the same the Sentencing Fairness and Justice Act was introduced in the House, Democratic Gov. Mike...
WV House, Senate back lower personal property tax; income tax changes look bleak
(The Center Square) – Republican leaders in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates are united on lowering personal property taxes, but efforts to scale back the income tax look unlikely after the Senate failed to bring the legislation up for a vote on the floor. In November,...
Many 'pro-life' activists want exceptions for life of the mother, countering Idaho GOP platform
Earlier in July, the Idaho Republican Party proposed adding language to its platform to show support for life-of-the-mother abortion exceptions. Delegates rejected the language in a vote, and the Republican Party Platform, a guiding document for elected officials, will show support for a complete ban on abortions. The GOP platform...
Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay
Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org. Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
Beshear seeks FEMA declarations for more Kentucky counties hit by flooding
(The Center Square) – The recovery effort from last week’s devastating floods continued in eastern Kentucky on Monday even as the region was hit with more rain. At least 35 people have died due to the disaster, a number expected to rise, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing. The state still does not have “a firm grasp” on the number of people missing, but the governor said it’s likely in the hundreds at a minimum.
Moratorium on commercial marijuana licenses starts Aug. 26
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority is processing an influx of applications for new grower, dispensary and processor licenses as a moratorium on new licenses begins Aug. 26. Current grower, dispensary and processor licenses are not affected by the legislation that created the moratorium, House Bill 3208. "This does not affect...
'Operation help your neighbor' headed to flooded regions of Eastern Kentucky
Lock Haven, Pa. — In the wake of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, local helpers are gathering supplies and donations to share with the people affected by floodwaters. In a post by Clinton County Firewire on facebook, the organizers said:. "Several days ago, parts of Eastern Kentucky were devastated...
Jim McKee: Strange tale of a governor
Nebraska may hold the record for having the shortest term for a serving governor when Francis Burt took the oath of office on Oct. 16 and died, probably without getting out of bed, on Oct. 18, 1854. Partially because territorial governors were appointed by the U.S. president, instead of being...
TABOR refund checks start to mail out Monday
(The Center Square) – Colorado taxpayers can expect to see refund checks show up in the mail soon. According to the state's Department of Revenue, checks begin to hit the mail on Monday, and eligible taxpayers will receive their checks by the end of September. Individual taxpayers will receive $750 checks, while joint filers will receive $1,500 checks.
