ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia airports get another $5.5 million in federal funding

By Tyler Arnold
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy