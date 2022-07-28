Top-5 Eagles under 25: How high is Jordan Mailata’s ceiling?

www.yardbarker.com
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Would Notre Dame bring Pac-12 team in package deal if they join Big Ten?
Notre Dame is reportedly being pursued by the Big Ten as the conference expands. If the independent school chose to join the Big Ten, they reportedly are expected to bring a Pac-12 school with them. Stanford’s athletic director spoke Friday during the Pac-12’s media event ahead of the college football...
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice
No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense
The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies. Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson ruling appeal
The NFL issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal. In a statement, the NFL thanked judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases
It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
