Christina Aguilera Threw It Back To 2002 With Her New Hair Color

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cameron Diaz loves a minimalist makeup look. That’s why it comes as no surprise her beauty routine is extremely simple. Diaz recently revealed she only uses two makeup products. And if you’re a huge fan, you know Diaz loves a bold red lip for the red carpet. She recently told The Strategist that she particularly loves the Merit Signature Lip. The actress mentions that she occasionally wears the orange-red lipstick shade, but her go-to is always a plum-like color. She added that her day-to-day hues in the Signature Lip are berry brown or soft berry — called L’Avenue and Fashion, respectively. This multi-shade lipstick is long-lasting, ultra-hydrating, and buildable with a soft satin finish.

MAKEUP ・ 21 MINUTES AGO