Christina Aguilera Threw It Back To 2002 With Her New Hair Color

www.nylon.com
Related
Cameron Diaz Swears By Only Two Makeup Products — Including This Hydrating Lipstick That’s Perfect for All Day Wear
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cameron Diaz loves a minimalist makeup look. That’s why it comes as no surprise her beauty routine is extremely simple. Diaz recently revealed she only uses two makeup products. And if you’re a huge fan, you know Diaz loves a bold red lip for the red carpet. She recently told The Strategist that she particularly loves the Merit Signature Lip. The actress mentions that she occasionally wears the orange-red lipstick shade, but her go-to is always a plum-like color. She added that her day-to-day hues in the Signature Lip are berry brown or soft berry — called L’Avenue and Fashion, respectively. This multi-shade lipstick is long-lasting, ultra-hydrating, and buildable with a soft satin finish.
NYLON
Beyoncé Removes Ableist Lyric From 'Renaissance' Following Backlash
Just over a month after Lizzo removed the word “spaz” from her song “Grrrls” following an online backlash, Beyoncé is doing the same. On her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which dropped on July 29, Beyoncé’s song “Heated” includes the lines: “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” Listeners immediately reacted on social media, calling “spaz” an ableist slur and expressing their disappointment and outrage over its use by Beyoncé.
NYLON
Sofia Dobrushin's "Codependency" Tackles Our Obsession With Self-Diagnoses
In Sofia Dobrushin’s “Codependency,” being codependent isn’t a pathological personality flaw but a rallying cry. The Brooklyn-based actor, director, and musical comedian’s ballad, which premieres on NYLON today, is as smart and original as it is catchy, taking the stack of self-help books we have sitting on our nightstands and building something useful out of them; in this case, a song that celebrates our messy, often ridiculous humanity.
Comments / 0