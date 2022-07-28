Bernie: Desperate For A Win, The Cardinals Turned To Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright, Who Turned Back The Clock.

www.scoopswithdannymac.com
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
3 Cardinals who don’t deserve to be on the roster past the trade deadline
The Cardinals have a potentially active trade deadline approaching. There are some players that will soon be missing from the roster. The Cardinals are expected to be active at the trade deadline in an effort to improve for a final push towards the playoffs. The team could end up looking dramatically different in the effort.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
numberfire.com
Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 337 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .228 batting average with a .720...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Jake Lamb sitting on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Jake Lamb is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb will take a break after Will Smith was picked as Los Angeles' designated hitter and Austin Barnes was started at catcher. According to Baseball Savant on 37 batted balls this season, Lamb...
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
This dark horse could help the St. Louis Cardinals at catcher in 2023
Julio Rodriguez, a catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Double-A team, could contribute behind the plate next year. When St. Louis Cardinals fans throw around “catcher of the future,” Ivan Herrera is usually the player they’re referring to. But Julio Rodriguez of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals is putting up a nice season at the plate and could squirm his way into the conversation for next year’s catching duties after Yadier Molina finally relinquishes the throne.
Yardbarker
Rangers Take 3 Of 4 Games From Angels
The Los Angeles Angels entered a four-game series against the Texas Rangers looking to build some momentum following their first series win since June 28-30. Prior to the start of their previous series against the Kanas City Royals, the Angels were 3-14 in the month of July. But despite taking two out of the three games against the Royals, the Angels began to falter again and dropped the series to the Rangers by losing three of the four games.
Yardbarker
Paul DeJong Is Making The Most Of His Opportunity
Paul DeJong is back in the big leagues. After being added to the taxi squad for their weekend series against the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a spot for him on Saturday when they shipped infielder Edmundo Sosa off to the Philadelphia Phillies. Since returning to the...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Flores is being replaced at second base by Tommy La Stella versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 375 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .248 batting average with a .773 OPS, 15...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Rockies Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes 2nd Start Since All-Star Break
The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot stretch with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies and now look to win the series with Clayton Kershaw on the mound. Kershaw makes his 14th start of the season and aims to build on a strong stretch after a June 28 disaster at Coors Field. Since allowing six earned runs on nine hits in just four innings against Colorado last month, Kershaw has posted a 1.67 ERA and a 1.71 FIP over the last 27 innings.
