Bernie: Desperate For A Win, The Cardinals Turned To Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright, Who Turned Back The Clock.

The Los Angeles Angels entered a four-game series against the Texas Rangers looking to build some momentum following their first series win since June 28-30. Prior to the start of their previous series against the Kanas City Royals, the Angels were 3-14 in the month of July. But despite taking two out of the three games against the Royals, the Angels began to falter again and dropped the series to the Rangers by losing three of the four games.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO