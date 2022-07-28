(Central City, NE) - A little humor can go a long way. Especially if it's intended to draw attention to a social media post to try and catch a wanted criminal. Tuesday afternoon the Merrick County Sherriff's Office made a Facebook post that regarded the information wanted on the whereabouts of Zachary Williams. Williams sped away from officers who performed a traffic stop on a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 (8-B5067) that Williams does not own but was operating with a revoked/suspended driver's license. After Williams drove away speeds reached 70mph to 120mph. The Merrick County Sherriff's Deputy made the decision to not pursue Williams as it could place the safety of others in danger. Williams also is wanted for arrest in Hall County with an active warrant. The Facebook post would have a humorous side to it, "the Merrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for you" and "We have a vacancy for you in our jail!!" Below is the entire post from the Merrick County Sherriff's Office.

MERRICK COUNTY, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO