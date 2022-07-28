central.newschannelnebraska.com
Related
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
Kearney Hub
$11K in suspected meth seized in Kearney traffic stop
KEARNEY — A Sidney man is being held on a $250,000 bond after 12 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and numerous pills were seized. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a car for an improper lane change on the 30th Avenue overpass. The officer contacted the driver, who didn’t have his license but gave the officer his name and date of birth, the officer said in his report.
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County authorities searching for 17-year-old accused of Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County authorities issued the warrant as they continue to search for Yahir Cardenas. Cardenas is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Lock it or lose it: Kearney police warn of thefts from vehicles, garages
KEARNEY — The public is being asked to be proactive in protecting themselves from would-be thieves. Since July 1 Kearney Police Department officers have responded to 24 reports of thefts from vehicles and garages throughout the city. In the last two weeks they’ve responded to 10 theft reports in the area of the University of Nebraska at Kearney at 24th Street and Ninth Avenue, said Derek Luke, a KPD lieutenant.
gifamilyradio.com
Visual Obstruction Leads to Drug & Warrant Arrest
(Grand Island, NE) - A large crack in the windshield from the driver's side to the passenger side causing visual obstruction would lead to a traffic stop by Grand Island Police on Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 pm. Upon stopping the car at W Hwy 30 and S North Road, both front seat occupants were making furtive movements while inside the car. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as driver David Jensen and front seat passenger Dustin Mack. It was found that Mack had an active Hall County warrant for his arrest. During a search of the front passenger floorboard area of the vehicle, a Walgreens receipt was located and wrapped with rubber bands. Inside the receipt was a small baggie with methamphetamine inside.
Man lending aid at crash near Grand Island struck, killed by vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-A California man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near Grand Island. The Hall County Sheriff's office said at around 2:43 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 310 in the eastbound lanes. Before deputies arrived on...
foxnebraska.com
Manuel Gomez to remain at Lincoln Regional Center
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A Holdrege man who was found not responsible for a double homicide by reason of insanity will remain at the Lincoln Regional Center. In a court order Friday, a judge ordered Manuel Gomez, 49, to remain at the Lincoln Regional Center “for the foreseeable future” to continue treatment. The order comes after a judge ruled in November 2021 that Gomez would be evaluated at the center for 90 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
gifamilyradio.com
Merrick County Hunting for Man Who Sped Away from Traffic Stop
(Central City, NE) - A little humor can go a long way. Especially if it's intended to draw attention to a social media post to try and catch a wanted criminal. Tuesday afternoon the Merrick County Sherriff's Office made a Facebook post that regarded the information wanted on the whereabouts of Zachary Williams. Williams sped away from officers who performed a traffic stop on a 2013 Toyota RAV 4 (8-B5067) that Williams does not own but was operating with a revoked/suspended driver's license. After Williams drove away speeds reached 70mph to 120mph. The Merrick County Sherriff's Deputy made the decision to not pursue Williams as it could place the safety of others in danger. Williams also is wanted for arrest in Hall County with an active warrant. The Facebook post would have a humorous side to it, "the Merrick County Sheriff's Office is looking for you" and "We have a vacancy for you in our jail!!" Below is the entire post from the Merrick County Sherriff's Office.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A California man has died following a crash early Thursday morning on I-80 west of Grand Island. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 310 eastbound – two miles west of the Grand Island Highway 281 exit.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
KSNB Local4
St. Mary’s Parish Festival celebrates diversity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Mary’s Parish Festival’s was held on Saturday with the goal to celebrate Grand Island’s diverse culture. Father Jorge Canela with St. Mary’s Cathedral estimated around 500 people in only the first few hours. Complete with a Polka band, dancing horses,...
Kearney Hub
Blackberry Winter playing final concert in Harmon Park Sunday
KEARNEY — To hear Steve Jacobi recount the history of Blackberry Winter sounds a little like reviewing a family genealogy — with a revolving door. “It was late ’71, early ’72,” he recalled. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”
KSNB Local4
USDA moving away from free-for-all school lunches
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The start of a new school year is right around the corner, and this year families will have to do something they haven’t done for a couple of years. That something is applying for free or reduced meals through their school districts. School meal...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK degrees for 217 to be conferred at Aug. 5 summer commencement
KEARNEY – Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 217 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Candidates for degrees are listed below in three groups: graduates from Nebraska, graduates from across the...
gothenburgleader.com
Large Housing Development Beginning to Take Shape
The community of Gothenburg is about to embark on quite possibly its biggest housing development plan ever. It is called Hudson Landing - and it is a monumental task. Plans have been in the works for many months, and at the July 19 meeting of the Gothenburg City Council the final plat for the first addition was approved.
Comments / 0